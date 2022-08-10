tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsBLNK NewsFive-Star Analyst Sameer Joshi Says Buy BLNK Stock; Here’s Why
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Five-Star Analyst Sameer Joshi Says Buy BLNK Stock; Here’s Why

Story Highlights

EV charging solutions provider Blink Charging had a Q2 performance that impressed H.C. Wainwright analyst Sameer Joshi, leaving him bullish despite the company’s lack of profitability.

After a solid top-line performance in Q2, H.C. Wainwright analyst Sameer Joshi, who happens to be a five-star analyst on TipRanks, maintained his bullishness on electric vehicle (EV) charging products and services provider Blink Charging (BLNK). This was despite the wider year-over-year net loss reported by the company.

SemaConnect Acquisition Proving to be Fruitful

Joshi was upbeat about the contribution of newly-acquired EV infrastructure company SemaConnect to Blink’s product revenues. Despite being under Blink’s wings for only about 10-15 days in Q2, SemaConnect had a strong hand in pulling product revenues 10% above the Q1 figure.

The company noted that had the acquisition been completed on January 1, 2022, instead of mid-June, Blink could have generated $32.4 million in revenues in 1H22 as a combined company instead of $21.3 million. This led Joshi to conclude that SemaConnect must have garnered $11 million to $12 million in revenues in that short period.

Blink’s Threats & Opportunities

The analyst took into account the headwinds that continue to roil the market and guided a conservative $28.6 million in revenue for 2H. Supply constraints, limited facilities for electric charging, inflation, and the like are weighing heavily on the industry. Still, Joshi believes that Blink is poised to benefit from the Infrastructure Bill passed last year, which sets aside $7.5 billion for EV charging. Moreover, the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act will drive EV adoption, according to Joshi.

Though the company is not yet profitable, Blink’s own-and-operate operating model places it in a favorable position to generate higher recurring revenues over the mid-to-long term, supported by higher demand for EV charging. “We are projecting Blink’s revenues to increase from $49.9 million in 2022E to $1.6 billion in 2032E, at a ten-year CAGR of approximately 41.5%,” estimated Joshi.

Moreover, the analyst is also optimistic about the margin growth opportunities that the SemaConnect acquisition has opened. “Over the next few years, the company expects to increase SemaConnect’s manufacturing capacity from approximately the current 10,000 units per year to over 50,000 units per year with minimal capital expenditure; this scaling should also help boost margins,” observed Joshi.

With these observations, Joshi reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50.

What is the Price Target for BLNK Stock?

Wall Street is currently cautiously optimistic about the company, with a Moderate Buy rating based on two Buys and three Holds. The average price target for BLNK is $25.60, implying 19.4% upside potential.

Conclusion: Is BLNK Stock a Buy?

Blink’s position in the EV industry seems to be strengthening, particularly after the government’s initiatives to expand the EV market in the U.S. Growth opportunities for both the top-and-bottom lines are immense, with the upbeat projection of the EV industry as well as Blink’s strategic acquisition of SemaConnect. Combined with bullish analyst ratings, specifically the one from Sameer Joshi, BLNK is a stock to consider for the long term.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BLNK

Press ReleasesBlink Charging Builds Industry Experience with Addition of Mahi Reddy to Board of Directors
7d ago
BLNK
Blink Charging Provides EV Charging Solutions As School Bus Fleets Move Towards Electric Buses
BLNK
Blink Charging Applauds USPS as it Delivers on Push to Electrifying their Fleet
BLNK
More BLNK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BLNK

Press ReleasesBlink Charging Builds Industry Experience with Addition of Mahi Reddy to Board of Directors
7d ago
BLNK
Press ReleasesBlink Charging Provides EV Charging Solutions As School Bus Fleets Move Towards Electric Buses
14d ago
BLNK
Press ReleasesBlink Charging Applauds USPS as it Delivers on Push to Electrifying their Fleet
18d ago
BLNK
More BLNK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Inovio Stock Reports Q2 Earnings; Does It Have Enough Cash?
INO
TTD Stock Reports Q2 Earnings; Shares Surge In After Hours
TTD
Coinbase Stock Down 4.6% after Reporting Earnings; Here’s Why
COIN
Unity Software Stock Reports Earnings; AppLovin Offers to Buy Company
U
IS
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 09: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Workhorse Stock Plummets 22% on Weaker-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings
WKHS
Rivian Stock Jumps 6.8% on Climate Bill; Investors Eye Q2 Results
RIVN
Headhunter PageGroup’s profits jump – but is a slowdown coming?
Guess Who’s Buying up Occidental Petroleum Stock?
OXY
Carlyle Group’s CEO Exit Raises Brows; Stock Down by 6%
CG
More Market News >