tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
C
T
MU
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Value Stocks to Ride the Interest Rate Wave

Story Highlights

Value investing is a proven strategy for a rising-rate environment, and cyclical and defensive value stocks could outperform growth stocks during these trying economic times. These are a few value stocks that are overlooked by the market.

In this article:
In this article:
C
T
MU

The stock market has taken a liking toward value stocks at the moment. The reason for the rotation into value is purely due to the economic cycle, which is currently in a contractionary phase. Higher implied interest rates usually send investors into a “flight for safety” mode, which gives rise to value stocks due to their more fundamentally secure standing. In addition, a rising yield curve could give way to some previously overlooked cyclical value plays.

I identified three value stocks that I’m bullish on.

Micron

Micron’s (MU) more than 25% year-to-date drawdown sees the stock trading near oversold territory. Yet, matters could change in the near future as investors become aware of the stock’s value prospects.

The company holds down a strong market position in the semiconductor industry, which is conveyed by its 19.48% return on invested capital and its 45.97% gross profit margin, with the latter revealing economies of scale while the prior illustrates Micron’s competitive pricing power.

Furthermore, Micron exhibits earnings-momentum as it recently beat its second-quarter earnings target by 16 cents per share. The firm produced robust cross-segment revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, with Compute and Networking (CNBU) increasing by 31%, Mobile (MBU) increased by 4%, Storage (SBU) increased by 38%, and Embedded (EBU) also increased by 37%.

Micron is undervalued on a normalized basis as the stock’s current price-earnings ratio underscores its 5-year average by 30.93%. Moreover, TipRanks’ value stock screener rates the stock as a top value pick in the current market climate.

Turning to Wall Street, Micron Stock earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, 3 Holds and 1 Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average MU stock price target of $108.33 implies 53.09% upside potential.

AT&T

Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Mike Wilson recently cited AT&T (T) as a stock that could weather a bear market. According to Wilson, AT&T illustrates quality and defensive attributes that could see it outperform the broader market during a possible economic downturn.

AT&T stock has been a hot topic since the firm announced its restructuring a while back. In addition, the firm’s Warner Media spin-off garnered much traction as speculation mounted on the use of the $40.4 billion cash injection. However, most investors have turned bearish on the stock in the past year, which drove it into a lucrative price zone.

From a valuation vantage point, AT&T is in top shape. On a normalized basis, the stock’s price-book ratio is at a 33.38% discount, its price-earnings at a 33.94% discount, and its price-sales at a 26.96% discount. Moreover, the stock sports robust style factors, with its returns on equity and free cash flow margins reading at 10.24% and 26.44%, respectively.

Turning to Wall Street, AT&T Stock earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, 6 Holds and 1 Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average T stock price target of $23 implies 8.8% upside potential.

Citigroup

Citigroup (C) is a new Warren Buffett favorite. Buffett accumulated $3 billion worth of Citi stock during the first-quarter to align with his deep value investing strategy.

The big bank’s a prime example of a cyclical value play as it could benefit from rising interest rates. Firstly, rising rates could strengthen Citi’s debt operations, in-turn proliferating the bank’s bottom-line earnings. Additionally, a series of interest rate hikes could trim Citi’s wage bill as a tight labor market would wane, subsequently improving the bank’s operating efficiency.

Furthermore, Citigroup plans to evolve as a business. The firm recently stated that it plans to employ more than 4000 technology experts to digitalize its institutional client offerings. According to Citi’s head of enterprise and markets risk technology, Jonathan Lofthouse: “We’re trying to digitalize as much of our client experience as possible, front and back, and modernize our technology.”

If Citi’s existing intrinsic value can coalesce with growth initiatives, it could see the stock live up to its intrinsic potential.

From a quantitative vantage point, Citi is significantly undervalued. The stock’s trading at a 1.79x discount to its book value, suggesting that its asset base isn’t fully priced by the market. Banking stocks are usually strong candidates whenever they trade below their book value.

Turning to Wall Street, Citigroup Stock earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 7 Buys, 7 Holds and 1 Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average C stock price target of $64.67 implies 24.13% upside potential.

Concluding Thoughts

Investing in value stocks is an excellent way to ride the higher interest rate wave. The three stocks mentioned in the article provide a combination of defensive and cyclical value options. There’s no guarantee that value investing will prevail during this trying economic period. However, they certainly possess a better probability than growth assets.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT
The Miracle Breakthrough Against Cancer & the Stocks That Stand to Gain
ANAB
Gerber’s Tweets Infuse Optimism in Cannabis Industry
IIPR
MSOS
Why Did Academy Sports and Outdoors Gain 9%?
ASO
Apple to Boost Purchasing Power of its Users
AAPL
SEC’s Proposed Changes to U.S. Stock-Trading Rules Breed Opposition
2 Top Picks from Expert Blogger Tim Travis’s Trunk
BAC
SPX
PayPal Meets Crypto Customers’ Demand; Stock Jumps
PYPL
In this article:
C
T
MU

Latest News Feed

Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT
The Miracle Breakthrough Against Cancer & the Stocks That Stand to Gain
ANAB
Gerber’s Tweets Infuse Optimism in Cannabis Industry
IIPR
MSOS
Why Did Academy Sports and Outdoors Gain 9%?
ASO
Apple to Boost Purchasing Power of its Users
AAPL
SEC’s Proposed Changes to U.S. Stock-Trading Rules Breed Opposition
2 Top Picks from Expert Blogger Tim Travis’s Trunk
BAC
SPX
PayPal Meets Crypto Customers’ Demand; Stock Jumps
PYPL