3 Top-Rated Consumer Staples Stocks for 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Top-Rated Consumer Staples Stocks for 2023

Story Highlights

The steady consumer staples stocks seem like intriguing pick-ups at these levels as a potential recession and inflation continue to pressure our wallets. Wall Street is still upbeat on a wide number of consumer plays that markets may be underestimating.

Technology stocks have been leading the market’s rebound off the October lows, thanks in part to some better-than-expected numbers. Looking ahead, I’d look for any signs of a broadening out of the rally as consumer staples stocks also look to get in on the action.

Therefore, let’s use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to gain a glimpse of three consumer staples stocks that continue to boast remarkable marks from top analysts on Wall Street.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola is the sugary soda company and Warren Buffett staple that’s stumbled over the past year, plunging around 18% from peak to trough before posting a near-full recovery to around $64 per share. The company recently cracked open a cold one for investors, and though there was a lot of fizz to get excited about, the market’s reaction was quite muted.

Many investors may be overlooking Coke shares as we head into a harsher economic environment that could cause inflation to stick around for a while longer. At the end of the day, Coke is a powerful brand with equally remarkable pricing power in a very steady sector. For these reasons, I remain bullish.

As expected, price increases haven’t hurt demand for those delicious, sugary beverages, as Q1 revenue climbed 5% year-over-year. In most regions, demand was quite flat, but in Latin America and Asia, there was still plenty of fizz.

If inflation lingers longer, Coke likely will not have much of an issue passing on additional costs to the consumers. I just do not see consumers switching over to a generic cola to save a few dimes per can.

Looking further out, Coke is well-equipped to diversify away from “unhealthy,” sugar-loaded beverages. As Coke looks to wander into healthier beverage categories, the firm may have the means to keep growing at a low single-digit pace.

At 28 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), Coke stock’s valuation isn’t all too sweet given that its peer group (non-alcoholic drinks) trades at over 33 times.

I’m still a big fan of Coke and think it’s not a mystery why Buffett refuses to sell his long-time stake. There’s just no reason to, especially amid inflation.

What is the Price Target for KO Stock?

Coke’s a Strong Buy on Wall Street, with 13 Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average KO stock price target of $69.53 implies 8.8% gains from here.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands is an alcoholic beverage maker that’s gone flat, now wandering around where it peaked out back in 2018. The company’s top boss previously noted that inflation is acting “a bit stubborn.” With premium brands like Corona and Modelo under its hood and a “low bar” placed by management, Constellation seems well-equipped to plow through another year of rampant input cost increases. Given this, I’m staying bullish on the name.

At this juncture, it seems that price hikes won’t curb beer demand by all too much. Still, management seems to be erring on the side of caution with its latest round of guidance, calling for non-GAAP EPS (earnings per share) to be in the $11.70-$12 range, falling slightly shy of the consensus.

Analysts at RBC Capital view the modest guidance as an opportunity. I think they’re right. There’s minimal evidence that suggests Constellation will succumb to a mild-to-moderate recession. Further, RBC (NYSE:RY) also notes of Constellation’s propensity to guide conservatively “to start the year.” Nik Modi of RBC Capital has a $295.00 price target on STZ stock, implying a Street-high 29% upside from current levels.

In such a rocky and uncertain year, management is only prudent to guide a tad lower. It’s far better to underpromise and overdeliver, after all.

What is the Price Target for STZ Stock?

Constellation Brands is also a Strong Buy, with 13 Buys and three Holds. Further, the average STZ stock price target of $258.38 suggests 13.05% gains for the year ahead.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Shares of the big tobacco firm Philip Morris have really dragged their feet over the past five years, with just 19.7% gains over the timespan (not including dividends).

Undoubtedly, the main attraction to the name is the 5.1% dividend yield. Though there may be deep value to be had in the stock, investors must factor in longer-term secular headwinds that could act as a drag on longer-term growth. For these reasons, I’m staying neutral on the stock.

The company is fresh off some mixed Q1 results. Per-share earnings came in at $1.38, above the $1.34 estimate, on a respectable $8.1 billion of revenue. Still, shares sagged a bit as the firm lowered its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.10-$6.22 from $6.25-$6.37.

Philip Morris has done a respectable job of pivoting into forward-looking markets like heated tobacco products (think IQOS ILUMA) and oral nicotine, with the goal of diversifying into smoke-free products by 2025. However, I still view regulatory hurdles and inflation as pressures that could keep the stock range-bound for longer.

What is the Price Target for PM Stock?

Philip Morris remains a Strong Buy on Wall Street based on 11 Buys and three Holds. The average PM stock price target of $114.38 implies 15.8% upside potential.

Conclusion

Consumer staples stocks are great portfolio stabilizers that are praised by Wall Street analysts. Currently, analysts expect the most gains from PM stock for the year ahead.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on KO

KO, PEP, or MCD: Which Mega-Cap Consumer Stock is the Best Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasKO, PEP, or MCD: Which Mega-Cap Consumer Stock is the Best Pick?
22h ago
KO
MCD
Coca-Cola price target raised to $73 from $72 at Barclays
KO
Coca-Cola price target raised to $63 from $61 at Deutsche Bank
KO
More KO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on KO

KO, PEP, or MCD: Which Mega-Cap Consumer Stock is the Best Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasKO, PEP, or MCD: Which Mega-Cap Consumer Stock is the Best Pick?
22h ago
KO
MCD
Coca-Cola price target raised to $73 from $72 at Barclays
The FlyCoca-Cola price target raised to $73 from $72 at Barclays
2d ago
KO
Coca-Cola price target raised to $63 from $61 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyCoca-Cola price target raised to $63 from $61 at Deutsche Bank
3d ago
KO
More KO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >