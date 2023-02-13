tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Stocks Analysts Love

Story Highlights

This Valentine’s Day, gift something special to your loved ones. Consider giving stocks that could outlast other gifts and ensure financial security for your partner.

Valentine’s Day is here, and many of you will be looking for the perfect gift. If you plan to gift something unique that can get better over time, like your relationship, we recommend these fundamentally sound stocks. Using TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool, we have selected CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG). 

These three stocks have a good chance of making your loved ones wealthier by the next Valentine’s Day. Holding these stocks for longer can be even more rewarding. Let’s dig deeper.  

Is CyberArk a Good Buy?

CyberArk is the leading identity security solutions provider. The company is witnessing stellar demand for its offerings regardless of the economic weakness. This is reflected in the company’s solid ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) growth rate. 

CYBR’s total ARR increased 45% year-over-year in Q4. Meanwhile, the subscription portion of the ARR registered a growth of 99%. This growth amid the current economic uncertainty shows the durability of demand for its solutions. For 2023, CYBR projects a 22-24% increase in its top line. The guidance indicates an acceleration in growth rate compared to 2022 (in 2022, revenue increased by 18%). 

Thanks to the solid demand, Wall Street loves CyberArk. It has received 18 Buy and two Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. CYBR stock has an average price target of $174.95, suggesting 20.57% growth in the next 12 months. Also, CyberArk stock scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score system. Note: Shares with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have historically outperformed the benchmark index.

Is Precision Drilling a Good Stock to Buy?

Precision Drilling provides onshore drilling and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. The increase in drilling activity, higher day rates, and cost control measures to cushion margins helped the company return to profitability, reduce debt, and enhance shareholders’ returns through share repurchases.  

The company remains upbeat about the company’s prospects and expects oil-related activity to stay firm and drive rig demand. Meanwhile, analysts are optimistic about PDS stock. It has received four unanimous Buy recommendations, translating into a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of $109.97 suggests a significant upside of 69.42%. PDS stock has a maximum Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.

What is the 1-Year Price Target for GOOGL?

Even though the tough ad market poses short-term challenges, analysts see an impressive upside in GOOGL’s stock. Alphabet is the leader in the digital advertising space and is better placed than any other company to capitalize on the recovery in enterprise spending.

Google remains the number one search engine and will continue to attract advertising dollars. Further, its continued investments in AI (Artificial Intelligence) and focus on reducing costs and improving operating efficiencies augur for growth. Moreover, momentum in the Cloud business will likely support growth. 

GOOGL stock has received 32 unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. GOOGL stock has an average one-year price target of $129.48, suggesting 36.91% upside potential. Also, GOOGL stock has an Outperform Smart Score of nine

Bottom Line 

Make this Valentine’s Day memorable by gifting stocks that will outlast cakes, flowers, and chocolates. CYBR, PDS, and GOOGL have solid fundamentals, impressive upside potential, and are loved by analysts, making them attractive Valentine’s Day gifting stocks.

Meanwhile, investors can leverage TipRanks’ Experts Center tool to identify top stocks that can outperform the broader market averages.

Disclosure

