3 ‘Large-Cap Apparel’ Stocks to Watch for as Customers Suit Up

The U.S. apparel industry is undergoing a change, as companies adjust to a sudden shift in consumer preferences. The recent results of many apparel companies show that people are now demanding dressier/formal/and official wear more than the casual or informal clothing that was in high demand in the last couple of years.

Clothing for various sizes at affordable rates as well as fashionable pricy stuff is being produced to target different sections of society.

Meanwhile, the companies have now started scaling their digital businesses and using effective marketing strategies to keep their customers interested.

Also, the apparel companies are smartly handling the higher freight costs and expenses by passing on the impact to consumers.

According to a Statista report, the U.S. apparel industry’s revenues are expected to be $335.1 billion in 2022, up 5.5% year-over-year. From 2022 to 2026, the industry’s revenues are anticipated to rise by 2.15% CAGR.

Now, let’s discuss three large-cap companies from the U.S. apparel industry by using TipRank’s Stock Comparison tool.

Top Brands: Bluemercury, Macy’s, and Bloomingdale’s

Bluemercury, Macy’s, and Bloomingdale’s Sales Growth: 13.6% in Q1 of Fiscal 2022 (ended April 30, 2022)

13.6% in Q1 of Fiscal 2022 (ended April 30, 2022) One-Year Price Performance: 26.7% increase

26.7% increase Market Capitalization: $6.7 billion

Recently, Macy’s Chairman and CEO, Jeff Gennette, said, “We saw a notable shift back to occasion-based apparel and in-store shopping, as well as continued strength in sales of luxury goods.”

For the Fiscal Year 2022 (ending January 2023), the company anticipates revenues to be within the $24.46-$24.7 billion range. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $4.53-$4.95, up from $4.13-$4.52 per share expected earlier.

Recently, Kimberly Greenberger of Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s to Neutral from Sell while increasing the price target to $22 (6.14% downside potential) from $20. The analyst finds the company’s projections conservative and expects a “lower risk of future earnings cuts from Macy’s, which could result in relative share outperformance versus peers.”

Presently, the analysts’ community has a Hold rating on M, which is based on three Buys, six Holds, and two Sells. Macy’s average price target of$27.70 per share suggests 18.17% upside potential from current levels.

Top Brands: Croft & Barrow, Apt. 9, and Jumping Beans

Croft & Barrow, Apt. 9, and Jumping Beans Sales Growth: (5.2%) in Q1 of Fiscal 2022 (ended April 30, 2022)

(5.2%) in Q1 of Fiscal 2022 (ended April 30, 2022) One-Year Price Performance: 24.9% decline

24.9% decline Market Capitalization: $5.4 billion

A few days back, Kohl’s CEO, Michelle Gass, said, “We continue to expect our business to improve as the year progresses, with growth in the second half as we benefit from the roll out of 400 additional Sephora stores, enhanced loyalty rewards and further investment in our stores.”

For the Fiscal Year 2022, the company anticipates a year-over-year change of 0%-1% in sales and earnings to be $6.45-$6.85 per share. The projections are lower than the sales growth of 2%-3% and earnings per share of $7-$7.50 expected earlier.

A few days ago, Oliver Chen of Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on KSS while lowering the price target to $60 (43.3% upside potential) from $75.

KSS has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, six Holds, and one Sell. KSS’ price target of $52.36 suggests 25.05% upside potential from current levels.

Top Brands: BP, 1901, and Calibrate

BP, 1901, and Calibrate Sales Growth: 19% in Q1 of Fiscal 2022 (ended April 30, 2022)

19% in Q1 of Fiscal 2022 (ended April 30, 2022) One-Year Price Performance: 22.4% decrease

22.4% decrease Market Capitalization: $4.3 billion

The CEO of Nordstrom, Erik Nordstrom, said, “Our focus on serving the customer through our interconnected model with Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, a scaled digital platform and a strong store fleet positioned us to capitalize on demand from customers who shopped for long-awaited occasions and refreshed their closets.”

For the Fiscal Year 2022, the company anticipates revenues to increase 6%-8% year-over-year and adjusted earnings to be within the $3.20-$3.50 per share range. These projections are higher than the 5%-7% revenue growth and earnings of $3.15-$3.50 per share expected earlier.

A few days ago, Lorraine Hutchinson of Bank of America maintained a Sell rating on JWN while lowering the price target to $21 (20.93% downside potential) from $26.

Presently, the company has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on 10 Holds and four Sells. JWN’s average price target of $24.33 suggests 8.4% downside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

Demand for apparel is likely to stay strong going forward, marked occasionally by a shift in consumer preferences. As of now, the major challenge for apparel companies like Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Nordstrom is adjusting to the new demand trends and parameters like costs and inventory levels.

