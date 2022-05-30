3 ‘Large-Cap Apparel’ Stocks to Watch for as Customers Suit Up

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
M
JWN
KSS
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 ‘Large-Cap Apparel’ Stocks to Watch for as Customers Suit Up

Story Highlights

TipRanks brings to you three well-known names of the apparel industry that are readying themselves to stay ahead of the curve amid changing customer preferences.

In this article:
In this article:
M
JWN
KSS

The U.S. apparel industry is undergoing a change, as companies adjust to a sudden shift in consumer preferences. The recent results of many apparel companies show that people are now demanding dressier/formal/and official wear more than the casual or informal clothing that was in high demand in the last couple of years.

Clothing for various sizes at affordable rates as well as fashionable pricy stuff is being produced to target different sections of society.

Meanwhile, the companies have now started scaling their digital businesses and using effective marketing strategies to keep their customers interested.

Also, the apparel companies are smartly handling the higher freight costs and expenses by passing on the impact to consumers.

According to a Statista report, the U.S. apparel industry’s revenues are expected to be $335.1 billion in 2022, up 5.5% year-over-year. From 2022 to 2026, the industry’s revenues are anticipated to rise by 2.15% CAGR.

Now, let’s discuss three large-cap companies from the U.S. apparel industry by using TipRank’s Stock Comparison tool.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M)

  • Top Brands: Bluemercury, Macy’s, and Bloomingdale’s
  • Sales Growth: 13.6% in Q1 of Fiscal 2022 (ended April 30, 2022)
  • One-Year Price Performance: 26.7% increase
  • Market Capitalization: $6.7 billion

Recently, Macy’s Chairman and CEO, Jeff Gennette, said, “We saw a notable shift back to occasion-based apparel and in-store shopping, as well as continued strength in sales of luxury goods.”

For the Fiscal Year 2022 (ending January 2023), the company anticipates revenues to be within the $24.46-$24.7 billion range. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $4.53-$4.95, up from $4.13-$4.52 per share expected earlier.

Recently, Kimberly Greenberger of Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s to Neutral from Sell while increasing the price target to $22 (6.14% downside potential) from $20. The analyst finds the company’s projections conservative and expects a “lower risk of future earnings cuts from Macy’s, which could result in relative share outperformance versus peers.”

Presently, the analysts’ community has a Hold rating on M, which is based on three Buys, six Holds, and two Sells. Macy’s average price target of$27.70 per share suggests 18.17% upside potential from current levels.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS)

  • Top Brands: Croft & Barrow, Apt. 9, and Jumping Beans
  • Sales Growth: (5.2%) in Q1 of Fiscal 2022 (ended April 30, 2022)
  • One-Year Price Performance: 24.9% decline
  • Market Capitalization: $5.4 billion

A few days back, Kohl’s CEO, Michelle Gass, said, “We continue to expect our business to improve as the year progresses, with growth in the second half as we benefit from the roll out of 400 additional Sephora stores, enhanced loyalty rewards and further investment in our stores.”

For the Fiscal Year 2022, the company anticipates a year-over-year change of 0%-1% in sales and earnings to be $6.45-$6.85 per share. The projections are lower than the sales growth of 2%-3% and earnings per share of $7-$7.50 expected earlier.

A few days ago, Oliver Chen of Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on KSS while lowering the price target to $60 (43.3% upside potential) from $75.

KSS has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, six Holds, and one Sell. KSS’ price target of $52.36 suggests 25.05% upside potential from current levels.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN)

  • Top Brands: BP, 1901, and Calibrate
  • Sales Growth: 19% in Q1 of Fiscal 2022 (ended April 30, 2022)
  • One-Year Price Performance: 22.4% decrease
  • Market Capitalization: $4.3 billion

The CEO of Nordstrom, Erik Nordstrom, said, “Our focus on serving the customer through our interconnected model with Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, a scaled digital platform and a strong store fleet positioned us to capitalize on demand from customers who shopped for long-awaited occasions and refreshed their closets.”

For the Fiscal Year 2022, the company anticipates revenues to increase 6%-8% year-over-year and adjusted earnings to be within the $3.20-$3.50 per share range. These projections are higher than the 5%-7% revenue growth and earnings of $3.15-$3.50 per share expected earlier.

A few days ago, Lorraine Hutchinson of Bank of America maintained a Sell rating on JWN while lowering the price target to $21 (20.93% downside potential) from $26.

Presently, the company has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on 10 Holds and four Sells. JWN’s average price target of $24.33 suggests 8.4% downside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

Demand for apparel is likely to stay strong going forward, marked occasionally by a shift in consumer preferences. As of now, the major challenge for apparel companies like Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Nordstrom is adjusting to the new demand trends and parameters like costs and inventory levels.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Google Looks to Replicate UPI Success As India Launches New Project
Metalla Royalty & Streaming: Investors About to See Major Dilution
CA:MTA
Is Synopsys Planning to Boost its Stock Price?
SNPS
What Can Investors Deduce from HireRight Holdings’ Insider Trading?
HRT
Bristol Myers’ Opdivo Gets FDA Approval to Treat Esophageal Cancer
BMY
Is the Crash Finally Over?
Why Did Hibbett Gain 3% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss?
HIBB
Sears Stock Up on Reports of Stores Closing
Ross Gerber Tweets About ZIM’s Charm at Current Levels
ZIM
Will Investors Relish Toast Despite Insider Selling?
TOST
In this article:
M
JWN
KSS

Latest News Feed

Google Looks to Replicate UPI Success As India Launches New Project
Metalla Royalty & Streaming: Investors About to See Major Dilution
CA:MTA
Is Synopsys Planning to Boost its Stock Price?
SNPS
What Can Investors Deduce from HireRight Holdings’ Insider Trading?
HRT
Bristol Myers’ Opdivo Gets FDA Approval to Treat Esophageal Cancer
BMY
Is the Crash Finally Over?
Why Did Hibbett Gain 3% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss?
HIBB
Sears Stock Up on Reports of Stores Closing
Ross Gerber Tweets About ZIM’s Charm at Current Levels
ZIM
Will Investors Relish Toast Despite Insider Selling?
TOST