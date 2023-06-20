3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/20/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – The commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company designs transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. Today, analyst Paul Choi of Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $29. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 117.65%.

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) – Philip Morris is a leading tobacco company. Today, Citi analyst Simon Hales upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $117. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 23%.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) – Delta Air Lines is one of the major airlines in the United States and a legacy carrier. Yesterday, analyst Stephen Trent of Citi assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a $61 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 24.4%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

