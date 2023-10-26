3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/26/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) – Canadian Pacific is a major Canadian transcontinental railway and transportation company known for its rail and intermodal transportation services. Today, Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $90. In the last three months, 11 out of the 13 Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 24%.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Microsoft is a multinational technology company known for its software products, including the Windows operating system and its Microsoft Azure cloud computing services. Following the release of MSFT’s impressive Q1 results yesterday, D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria and 12 other Top Analysts reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, 24 out of the 25 Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 20%.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Dollar Tree is a U.S.-based discount store chain that offers several products for one dollar or less. Yesterday, Truist Financial analyst Scot Ciccarelli reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $129. Interestingly, 10 out of the 11 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 42%.

