2 Valuable Stocks Reflecting Strong Website Traffic

The existing uncertain global economic environment has shaken investor appetites for risk-taking. While trends had been improving as the pandemic waned, an economic revival was visible on the horizon, but then the Russia-Ukraine conflict and inflationary pressure swayed investor sentiments.

Consequently, investor anxieties about market volatility led the S&P 500 to drop more than 7% year-to-date.

With this kind of wild backdrop, the need for TipRanks’ helpful tools is even more palpable. TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s largest website usage monitoring service, to show an estimate of how many consumers are visiting a company’s websites, and how this correlates with the stock price.

Rising website traffic for a company demonstrates a possible bullish upward trend among consumers, and vice-versa.

Here are two stocks with rising website clicks that are showcasing strong prospects.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

iPhone maker Apple designs, manufactures, and sells smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. With a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, Apple is the largest information technology company by revenue and the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. AAPL stock rallied more than 26% over the past year.

Dominating the high-end smartphone market, Apple has experienced tremendous top and bottom-line growth over the past few years. This has been backed by the wide acceptance of Apple products due to consistent phone upgrades and related services provided by the phone maker.

In the last earnings release, looking ahead, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said, “We expect to achieve solid year over year revenue growth and set a March quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints, which we estimate to be less than what we experienced during the December quarter.”

After recording upbeat earnings in six of the last seven quarters, in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 to be reported soon, Wall Street expects Apple to report earnings of $1.43 per share on revenues of $94.03 billion.

Ahead of the second-quarter earnings release, Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Buy rating on Apple and a price target of $210. Huberty’s price target implies 25.58% upside potential over the next 12 months.

The five-star analyst expects Apple to beat revenue expectations on the back of iPhone 13 and Mac strength despite relative underperformance in iPad and Services.

Though the analyst expects a conservative outlook for the June quarter due to COVID-driven lockdowns in China, she prefers to add Apple at its attractive entry point.

On TipRanks, we noticed an uptrend on the website traffic tool. In Fiscal Q2 2022, total estimated visits on apple.com showed an increasing trend, on a global basis, representing a 129.78% jump from the first quarter and a 492.84% rise on a year-over-year basis. This, in turn, indicates that the company might report strong revenues in the second quarter.

The TipRanks Smart Portfolio allows investors to benchmark their holdings against the best performing portfolios on TipRanks, and also the average TipRanks users’ stock picks. Remarkably, 18.3% of the Best Performing Portfolios on TipRanks hold AAPL.

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 23 Buys versus six Holds. The average Apple price target of $193.11 implies 15.48% upside potential from current levels.

E-commerce giant Amazon is a dominant player in online retail shopping and cloud computing services and has headed down many other avenues, including video-streaming, automation robotics, video-game streaming, and even physical retail.

With a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion and recording gains of around 8% over the past three months, AMZN stock seems to be an attractive buy, supported by its strong fundamentals and financial stability, despite cost inflation and labor constraints.

Facing challenges related to operating costs and employee retention, Amazon made its stock available for mass investors through a 20-for-one stock split, effective June 6, 2022.

Amazon has seen a strong performance in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment, and millions of new Prime members in both the United States and abroad. During the last earnings call, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky commented, “While we navigate these near-term headwinds, the fundamentals of our retail business are strong and we are optimistic about a number of growth businesses and a strong innovation pipeline.”

After reporting strong earnings in the December quarter, Amazon is expected to report earnings of $8.48 per share on revenues of $116.32 billion for the March quarter, to be reported on April 28.

Recently, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge maintained a bullish stance on Amazon but lowered the price target to $4,400 (42.86% upside potential) from $4,500.

Blackledge expects the company to report strong Q1 results on the back of AWS Advertising and Sub segments. However, given supply chain and inflationary pressures, the analyst has reduced estimates for the June quarter.

In line with Blackledge’s stance, consensus among analysts currently results in a Strong Buy rating, based on 34 Buys, one Hold, and one Sell. The average Amazon price forecast of $4,112.76 implies 33.53% upside potential from current levels.

We also noticed an upward trend in website clicks on the online traffic tool. In Q1 2022, total estimated visits on amazon.com showed an increasing trend, on a global basis, representing a surge of 9.61% sequentially and 34.34% year-over-year, indicating strong results to be reported.

Additionally, 8.3% of the Best Performing Portfolio on TipRanks holds AMZN.

Bottom Line

Recent volatile markets have jeopardized investor sentiments. The website clicks help in providing informed decisions to some extent, by giving an idea about the popularity of stocks. Apple and Amazon both are trending among individuals in terms of visiting websites in hopes of long-term prospects.

