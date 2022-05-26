2 Top Smart Score Stocks for Your Smart Portfolio

Due to geopolitical tensions, supply chain issues, rising interest rates, record-high inflation and muted demand, it has become an arduous task for investors to grow their investment portfolios.

In these uncertain times, the TipRanks’ Smart Score Tool can steer investors towards making prudent investment decisions.

The proprietary tool focuses on key factors like analyst ratings, hedge fund activity, insider transactions and other fundamental and technical indicators to rate a stock on a scale of 1 to 10. This helps investors separate the wheat from the chaff and make informed investment choices.

That being said, today, we bring to you two large-cap stocks from the growing financial sector that have a score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.

Based out of San Francisco, CA, Prologis is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is focused on warehouse investing. As of March 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in roughly 1 billion square feet of space in 19 countries. It has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion.

Its latest first-quarter results were impressive. Revenues for the quarter stood at $1.2 billion, up 6.2% year-over-year. The core funds from operations (FFO) per share improved 12.4% from the previous year to $1.09.

Further, the company’s dividend yield of 2.37% is above the sector average of 1.626%

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock based on 12 Buys and three Holds. PLD’s average price target of $179.07 implies upside potential of 49.2% from current levels.

Prologis scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Shares have gained 2.1% over the past year.

With a market cap of $80.85 billion, New York-based Blackstone is one of the biggest alternative asset managers in the world. As of March 31, 2022, the company’s total assets under management (AUM) stood at $915.5 billion.

In its recent first-quarter results, the company posted earnings of $1.55 per share, up 61.4% from the previous year. Blackstone’s dividend yield of 4.2% is much above the sector average of 1.626%.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and four Holds. BX’s average price target of $147.56 implies that the stock has upside potential of 32.9% from current levels.

Blackstone scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Shares have gained 20.5% over the past year.

Conclusion

The macroeconomic headwinds are showing no signs of cooling down. In such a scenario, investors can use TipRanks’ Smart Score Tool to identify the stocks that have strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Read full Disclosure