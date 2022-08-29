tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Stocks to Hedge Your Portfolio Against Inflation: XOM and MPW

Story Highlights

Despite high inflation, a few stocks remain unfazed and act as solid hedges. Here we’ll focus on one stock from the energy space (higher commodity prices to support energy stocks) and a REIT (with inflation-protected cash flows) to counter the negative impact of inflation on the portfolio.

As opposed to June, when inflation increased by 9.1%, it eased somewhat in July, rising by 8.5%. Despite the decline, inflation continues to remain relatively high. While a high inflationary environment and the Fed’s hawkish stance to lower the same is painful for the equity market, a few stocks remain unfazed by rising prices, offer safety, and can help beat inflation with ease. For instance, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock can be perfect hedges against inflation. Let’s see why. 

Exxon Mobil Stock

Inflation means higher energy prices, which is a boon for Exxon Mobil. A higher oil price environment boosts XOM’s financials, allows it to reduce debt, and enhance shareholder return. Overall, it supports the upside in XOM stock. 

XOM delivered adjusted earnings of $17.6 billion in Q2, up significantly from $4.7 billion in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, it nearly doubled from the Q1. Thanks to the higher price realizations, XOM stock has outperformed the broader market average with its returns and is up about 65% year-to-date. 

Further, its net debt to capital ratio continued to improve. XOM reported net debt to capital ratio of 13% in Q2 compared to 17% in Q1. Also, it returned $7.6 billion to its shareholders in Q2 ($3.7 billion in dividends and $3.9 billion in share buybacks).

Exxon’s CEO, Darren Woods, highlighted that higher price realizations, increased production, and aggressive cost-cutting measures continue to support its earnings and cash flows. Further, XOM is on track to repurchase its shares worth $30 billion through 2023. Meanwhile, its solid balance sheet positions it well to continue investing in growth projects and easily navigate uncertainty. Also, it offers a healthy dividend yield of 3.6%.

Is XOM a Buy Now?

With Saudi Arabia mulling production cuts, oil prices could continue to trend higher. With higher oil prices and growth in production, Exxon is poised to deliver strong financials in the coming quarters. 

Wall Street is bullish about XOM stock. It has received 10 Buy and three Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. Further, XOM stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10. Its average price target of $110.13 represents an upside of 12.5% from current levels.

Medical Properties Trust Stock

Medical Properties Trust is a healthcare-focused REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust). It owns 447 facilities and about 46,000 licensed beds in 10 countries. 

Its defensive portfolio (with hospitals accounting for about 90% of its total revenue), long lease expiration term, and inflation-based rent escalators position it well to deliver solid shareholder returns even during turbulent times. 

It’s worth mentioning that amid high inflation, MPW’s cash rents increase due to the built-in escalators. Thus, for 2023, its cash rents are expected to increase by $57 million. 

MPW’s geographically diversified real estate portfolio, high occupancy rate (hospital real estate stays leased), acquisitions, and inflation-protected cash flows could continue to support its net funds from operations and payouts. Further, its high-dividend yield of 7.61% is roughly enough to counter inflation. 

Is MPW a Good Long-Term Investment?

MPW’s business continues to deliver solid total shareholder returns (average annual total shareholder return of 12.46% in the last five years). However, analysts are cautiously optimistic about its prospects. MPW stock has received seven Buy and five Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy rating consensus. Furthermore, it has a Neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10. 

Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $18.58 implies 24.1% upside potential.

Bottom Line

Both XOM and MPW are poised to thrive amid inflation. Their decent dividend yields, growing cash flows, and strong businesses position them to navigate a high inflationary environment well and deliver solid total shareholder returns.    

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust: Few Chances of Recovery
Stock Analysis & IdeasMedical Properties Trust: Few Chances of Recovery
4M ago
MPW
3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%
MPW
GMRE
Medical Properties Trust to Snap up Five Hospitals from Tenet Healthcare for $900M
MPW
THC
More MPW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust: Few Chances of Recovery
Stock Analysis & IdeasMedical Properties Trust: Few Chances of Recovery
4M ago
MPW
3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%
6M ago
MPW
GMRE
Medical Properties Trust to Snap up Five Hospitals from Tenet Healthcare for $900M
Market NewsMedical Properties Trust to Snap up Five Hospitals from Tenet Healthcare for $900M
1y ago
MPW
THC
More MPW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
BBY
AVGO
Indiana Bankruptcy Court Denies Any Relief to 3M (NYSE:MMM)
MMM
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
10 Stocks You Can Still Catch Before their Ex-Dividend Date
JWN
SLG
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock: Key Insider Buys the Dip
ALV
Weekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
BBY
AVGO
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Pares Gains, Post Takeover Rumors
EA
AMZN
More Market News >