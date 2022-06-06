tiprankstipranks
In this article:
SONY
TSLA
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Stocks That Gave Five-Star Financial Blogger Nick Cox Skyrocketing Returns

Story Highlights

Worried Sick? This TipRanks financial blogger can help you give wings to your investments.

In this article:
In this article:
SONY
TSLA

In these uncertain times, the global economic order is plagued with a nightmarish cocktail of headwinds like geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and record-high inflation.

We, at TipRanks, understand that investing in such rough times can be a daunting task. Therefore, to help investors quench their thirst for better returns, we bring to you a top financial blogger from the TipRanks universe, Nick Cox, and two of his top picks.

Cox is an alumnus of University College, London University. Currently residing in Singapore, he is an entrepreneur and an experienced investor. Cox is also a financial blogger with Seeking Alpha.

Performance & Track Record

Cox enjoys a success rate of 65% on TipRanks. Further, his average return per rating stands at 59.2%.

Although Cox’s success rate has slipped a bit in terms of relative performance to the S&P 500 and the benchmark sector to 62% and 57%, respectively, his average return per rating in relation to the S&P 500 and the benchmark sector stands at 44.4% and 43.6%, respectively.

Further, Cox has been ranked eighth among 11,698 bloggers covered by TipRanks. He has a ranking of 27 out of 19,648 experts in the TipRanks universe.

Cox’s best rating, so far, has been a Buy call on Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is also one of his top picks. Between October 14, 2019, and October 14, 2020, the expert blogger generated a massive 770.4% return on TSLA stock.

Taking this into account, let’s take a look at two of his recent top picks.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Texas-based Tesla is an automotive and clean energy company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. Tesla has a market capitalization of $728.9 billion.

Although the stock is down 41.4% so far this year, compared to the Nasdaq Composite Index’s decline of 24.1%, Cox is bullish on Tesla.

The financial blogger enjoys a success rate of 68% and an average profit of 154.7% on the stock.

According to Cox, the company will continue to enjoy economies of scale as its battery costs are falling, prices charged by customers are rising and margins are increasing.

Overall, 75% of bloggers on TipRanks are bullish on Tesla, compared to the sector average of 65%.

Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY)

Japanese technology major Sony remains one of the foremost manufacturers of consumer and professional electronic products. The company commands a market cap of $114.55 billion.

Shares of Sony are down 26.6% year-to-date, compared to the NYSE Composite’s fall of 8.3%.

Cox is bullish on the stock. He enjoys a success rate of 68% and an average profit of 12.2% on the stock,

The blogger opines that SONY “has excellent secular growth and is very well vertically integrated. This should enable it to continue to out-perform the market even if the macroeconomy continues to look bad.”

Overall, 91% of bloggers on TipRanks are bullish on Sony, compared to the sector average of 65%.

Conclusion

Considering Nick Cox’s performance on Tipranks, his aforementioned picks could help investors willing to put wind in the sails of their investment portfolio.

Disclaimer

