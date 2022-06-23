tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CMP
PRAX
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Stocks Insiders Are Loving Despite a Volatile Market

Story Highlights

Worried about where to invest? The TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool brings to you stocks that corporate insiders have been accumulating.

In this article:
In this article:
CMP
PRAX

The current global macro-economic environment has not been kind to stock market investors. Record-high inflation levels and rising interest rates have resulted in muted returns, making investment decisions harder.

In such a scenario, what can investors do to make profitable investment choices? One strategy can be to pick stocks that company insiders are accumulating.

The TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool helps you identify stocks that corporate insiders are buying or selling and their sentiments for these stocks.

The tool uses the C-Level Strategy to bring to you the stocks that can be deemed as profitable picks.

The C-Level Strategy of the Insiders’ Hot Stocks Tool has provided an annualized return of 22.17% based on 3,000 positions. The strategy has an average return per position of 1.68% and the number of stocks with positive returns is 1,676, which is almost 56% of the total number of positions.

Now, let’s have a look at two stocks that the above-mentioned strategy has put forth.

Compass Minerals International, Inc (NYSE: CMP)

Overland Park, KS-based Compass Minerals is a mining company engaged in the production of minerals, including salt, magnesium chloride, sulfate of potash and other plant nutrition products. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion.

In its recent second quarter results, the company reported revenues of $448.5 million, up 5.4% year-over-year. However, adjusted earnings decline 65.3% year-over-year to $0.33 per share.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.89%, which is above the sector average of 1.45%.

Based on informative transactions by 10 insider over the past three months, TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that the confidence in CMP is currently Very Positive. Corporate Insiders have bought shares worth $854,000 over this period.

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, one Hold and one Sell. CMP’s average price target of $53 implies upside potential of 44.9% from current levels. Shares have declined 37.2% over the past year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company has a market cap of $94.21 million.

According to TipRanks, Insider Confidence Signal is currently Very Positive on PRAX. Further, corporate insiders have bought PRAX shares worth $130,300 over the last three months.

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and two Holds. PRAX’s average price target of $9 implies that the stock has upside potential of 324.5% from current levels.

Ending Thoughts

Amid an uncertain economic environment, which is showing no signs of recovery, investors can consider the aforementioned stocks that are being lapped up by corporate insiders.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Altria Stock Plunged Over 9%; Here’s Why
MO
Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained
NDX
SPX
Why Did Kohl’s Plunge Nearly 12% Yesterday?
KSS
Why Did Moderna Share Gain 7.6%?
MRNA
Inside Meta Platforms’ and Lowe’s Metaverse Moves
LOW
META
Coinbase, Applied Blockchain Rise as Bitcoin Hovers At $20K
BTC
ETH
How Will Biden’s Attack on Cigarettes Impact Altria Group?
MO
PM
Credit Suisse Resorts to Legal Loophole to Overturn $607M Settlement
CS
Here’s What Insider Trading Tells About Cogent Biosciences
COGT
WELL Health to Acquire INLIV for $1.85M, Creating Shareholder Value
In this article:
CMP
PRAX

Latest News Feed

Altria Stock Plunged Over 9%; Here’s Why
MO
Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained
NDX
SPX
Why Did Kohl’s Plunge Nearly 12% Yesterday?
KSS
Why Did Moderna Share Gain 7.6%?
MRNA
Inside Meta Platforms’ and Lowe’s Metaverse Moves
LOW
META
Coinbase, Applied Blockchain Rise as Bitcoin Hovers At $20K
BTC
ETH
How Will Biden’s Attack on Cigarettes Impact Altria Group?
MO
PM
Credit Suisse Resorts to Legal Loophole to Overturn $607M Settlement
CS
Here’s What Insider Trading Tells About Cogent Biosciences
COGT
WELL Health to Acquire INLIV for $1.85M, Creating Shareholder Value