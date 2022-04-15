2 Stocks Favored by Top Hedge Fund Manager

Just as economies were recovering from the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the markets entered yet another roller-coaster ride since the beginning of the year.

First, the increasing global inflation, then the speculations of an interest rate hike to curb the inflation, then the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and all the inflationary pressures that came along with it.

In uncertain times like these, investing in hedge funds to spread out investment risks and reduce losses makes a lot of sense.

As hedge funds continue to perform well, it is important for us to acknowledge the minds behind the successful management of these funds. In our Expert Spotlight today, we have five-star hedge fund expert John Kim, and two of the top stocks in his portfolio.

John Kim is the Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer of Night Owl Capital, an investment management firm. A law graduate from Yale University batch 1995, Kim boasts of more than two decades of expertise in financial advisory.

The finance veteran began his professional journey as an analyst at J. Bush & Co. He then joined Morgan Stanley as an investment banker, where he worked for a few years before moving on to Night Owl Capital in 2005.

Principally, Night Owl Capital constitutes mainly of large-cap and mid-cap companies of the U.S. and a few other countries. Kim currently holds the ownership stake at Night Owl Capital, and manages assets worth $491,901,000.

Where Our Expert Stands among Top Hedge Fund Managers

The TipRanks Star Ranking shows Kim at the No. 1 spot among the 378 top Hedge Fund managers of the U.S.

An expert’s Star Ranking on TipRanks is based on three aspects: success rate on a portfolio, average return on a stock during a particular period, and statistical significance, which pushes the expert’s rank further as the expert’s number of recommendations or transactions go up.

Additionally, a hedge fund manager’s return on portfolio is best measured by the Sharpe Ratio, which measures the portfolio returns against risk. A Sharpe Ration greater than 1 means the portfolio has higher returns than risks. In this regard, John Kim has a Sharpe Ratio of 6.93.

Over the past 10 years, the portfolio under the management of Kim, has returned 468.4%, which is higher than the 110% average returns of all the hedge fund portfolios.

Not only that, the portfolio managed by Kim has also returned more value to investors than the S&P 500, which, over the same period, has returned 273.3%.

2 of Kim’s Favorite Stocks

Despite the technology sector being highly volatile since the pandemic, about 62% of John Kim’s portfolio is made up of technology stocks. Two of the most notable companies in John Kim’s portfolio are Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Microsoft

Microsoft remains the most significant investment in Kim’s portfolio, constituting almost 13% of the overall fund value, as of December 31, 2021.

During entire year of 2021, the expert made four purchases of Microsoft shares. As of the last filed date, the total value of Microsoft shares held stood at $63.77 million.

There was been a 0.66% sequential increase in holdings of Microsoft shares in the fourth quarter of 2021 bringing the total number of MSFT shares held to 189,616.

Interestingly, Kim made his last purchase of Microsoft for the year 2021 in December, a month after the company’s CEO, Satya Nadella, shook off 50% of his holding in Microsoft. This shows us how confident Kim is about Microsoft’s profitability.

Amazon

The next most significant constituent of Kim’s portfolio is Amazon, whose shares account for 10.7% of the dollar value of the portfolio. As with Microsoft, John Kim did not let go of Amazon after his last reduction on March 2020, and made seven buy transactions between then and December 2021.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, Kim’s fund portfolio held 15,782 shares of the e-commerce and technology giant, valued at $52.62 million. Notably, Kim has added 3.32% more Amazon shares in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter.

These activities indicate that Kim is fairly optimistic about the return-generating capability of Amazon.

Concluding Note

It remains to be seen what changes the highly volatile first quarter of 2022 brought about in the holdings of these stocks. However, looking at the performance of the fund under John Kim’s management over the past decade, it can be safe to take his convictions into account while making investment decisions, especially in the highly sensitive technology sector.

When it comes to making investment plans, it is highly recommended to do your own research. Our Expert Center brings together the opinions and transaction activities of the world’s top finance experts, which can play an important role in the success of your investment decisions.

