2 ‘Perfect 10’ Tech Stocks Worth Considering Now

The high-flying tech stocks have been beaten to the ground in 2022. Broadly, supply-chain disruptions and macro headwinds are why investors dumped tech stocks. Due to the recent selling, most tech stocks have lost substantial value, making them attractive investments on the price front. However, given the uncertainty around the economic trajectory, could this be the right time to buy?

To find answers, let’s turn to TipRanks’ Smart Score. This data-driven, quantitative scoring system analyses stocks on eight major parameters and comes up with a Smart Score ranging from 1 to 10. The higher the score, the more likely a stock is to outperform the broader market averages.

The chart below highlights that the top Smart Score stocks generated solid positive alpha and outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX).

Using the tool, let’s look at two tech stocks that have recently received a “Perfect 10” Smart Score.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet are down about 21% in 2022. Tough year-over-year comparisons, unfavorable currency impact, and suspension of major activities in Russia led to a deceleration in YouTube ads growth, in turn, its overall revenue.

Moreover, uncertainty over future ad spending amid challenging macro conditions remains a drag.

In response to the slowdown in YouTube’s growth, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said that YouTube registered an increase of 14% during the last reported quarter, which “was the lowest since the pandemic-hit 6% in 2Q20.

He expects headwinds to sustain in Q2, with tough comparisons to take a toll on its growth. However, the analyst is upbeat about Alphabet’s performance in 2022 as “core search advertising and network advertising” trends remain healthy. Thill is bullish on GOOGL stock.

Along with Thill, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt is also bullish on Alphabet. Devitt recommends buying GOOGL shares “given supportive valuation on EPS and confidence in the company’s long-term growth opportunity.”

GOOGL stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 30 unanimous Buy recommendations. The average GOOGL price target of $3,245.48 indicates 41.3% upside potential over the next 12 months. GOOGL stock also has positive indicators from hedge funds and retail investors, who are buying the dip. GOOGL stock has a maximum Smart Score of 10 out of 10.

Strong product demand continues to fuel Apple’s growth. However, supply constraints and management’s cautionary tone for the June quarter (Q3) weighed on its stock price. It’s worth noting that Apple stock is down over 19% year-to-date.

For the June quarter, Apple’s management expects supply shortages to impact its ability to meet customer demand. This will result in a $4 billion to $8 billion headwind to its revenues. Management added that the COVID-related challenges could impact its China business. Meanwhile, the foreign exchange would be a 3% headwind to June quarter sales. Also, the pause on its operations in Russia will negatively impact its top line by 1.5%.

Despite the short-term challenges, most Wall Street analysts are bullish about AAPL stock, given the strong demand and new product launches.

The company recently unveiled two new MacBook models based on Apple’s new and faster M2 chip. In response to this, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives stated that the company is “beating Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and other chip companies at its own game, while being able to release new products in the midst of the biggest supply chain crisis in modern history as Cook & Co. further flex their muscles.” Further, the analyst is upbeat about the strength of the services segment.

AAPL stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 21 Buy and six Hold recommendations. Further, the average AAPL price target of $187.22 indicates 31.3% upside potential over the next 12 months. AAPL stock also has positive indicators from hedge funds and retail investors. Overall, AAPL stock has a maximum Smart Score of 10 out of 10.

Bottom Line

Both GOOGL and AAPL have multiple catalysts that could support their growth. Further, TipRanks’ maximum Smart Score indicates that shares of both these companies have a higher probability of outperforming the broader market.

