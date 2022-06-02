tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
RIG
GRPN
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Insiders’ Hot Stocks with Promising Outlooks

Story Highlights

TipRanks’ Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool shows you the investment sentiment of corporate insiders, which could help you identify promising stocks that Wall Street may be currently overlooking.

In this article:
In this article:
RIG
GRPN

The sky-high inflation level and elevated gas prices continue to squeeze many businesses. However, there are industries that could benefit from the crisis now and in the long-term. 

Although many opportunities exist out there, the current chaotic markets make it difficult for investors to choose the right stocks to add to their portfolio.

To help investors identify stocks with the potential to pay off, TipRanks brings to you its Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool. The tool helps you to identify stocks that insiders are buying and the sentiment of corporate insiders.

Let’s take a look at two stocks that TipRanks’ Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool shows are favorites of those in the know.

Groupon (GRPN)

The Chicago-headquartered Groupon was founded in 2008. It operates a digital platform that connects consumers to merchants and focuses on serving up deals that can fuel sales for local businesses while saving shoppers money. Groupon anticipates 2022 full-year revenue in the band of $670 million to $700 million.

The Street has a Hold rating with an average Groupon price forecast of $18.42, which implies 19% upside potential to current levels. Shares have declined about 42% year-to-date.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Positive for Groupon. Corporate insiders have bought $57.8 million worth of the company’s shares in the last three months.

Transocean (RIG)

Switzerland-based Transocean provides offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas companies. It has clients around the world. As of April 2022, the company had a $6.1 billion contract backlog.

According to Transocean CEO Jeremy Thigpen, although the world is gradually shifting to renewable energy, oil will continue to be an important energy source for the foreseeable future.

Street has a Hold rating with an average Transocean price target of $4.72, which implies 14.3% upside potential to current levels. Shares have gained about 32% year-to-date.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Very Positive for Transocean. Corporate insiders have bought $15 million worth of the company’s shares in the last three months.

Final Thought

Wall Street looks cautiously optimistic on Groupon and Transocean, but insider interest in the stocks is a sign they are worth watching closely.

Read full Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

UiPath Exceeds Q1 Expectations; Shares Spring 8.7%
PATH
MongoDB Stock Gains on Upbeat Q1 Results; Website Visits Hinted at it
MDB
Chewy Stock Jumps 18.8% on Upbeat Q1 Results
CHWY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 2: What You Need to Know
HPE
NDX
DoorDash Ups the Ante in Online Food Delivery Space
DASH
DWS Group CEO Quits Amid Greenwashing Allegations
DB
VersaBank Announces Q2 Earnings Results; Shares Down 5.2%
VBNK
Sun Life Financial Closes DentaQuest Acquisition; Analysts are Bullish
SLF
Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%
LI
Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
In this article:
RIG
GRPN

Latest News Feed

UiPath Exceeds Q1 Expectations; Shares Spring 8.7%
PATH
MongoDB Stock Gains on Upbeat Q1 Results; Website Visits Hinted at it
MDB
Chewy Stock Jumps 18.8% on Upbeat Q1 Results
CHWY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 2: What You Need to Know
HPE
NDX
DoorDash Ups the Ante in Online Food Delivery Space
DASH
DWS Group CEO Quits Amid Greenwashing Allegations
DB
VersaBank Announces Q2 Earnings Results; Shares Down 5.2%
VBNK
Sun Life Financial Closes DentaQuest Acquisition; Analysts are Bullish
SLF
Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%
LI
Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT