tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
XOM
ABBV
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Defensive Stocks to Combat Volatility in 2H22

Story Highlights

Amid growing turbulence in the capital market, TipRanks brings you two stocks that have the potential to shield your investment portfolio in the second half of 2022.

In this article:
In this article:
XOM
ABBV

The first half of 2022 was quite rough for the Wall Street participants. As of Jun 30, major market indices like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 20.6% and 29.5%, respectively. In fact, the S&P 500 index has recorded the worst first half since 1970.

This is all being triggered by rising inflation levels in the U.S., which are at their 41-year high. Even though the Federal Reserve is seen taking a hawkish stance in its fight against inflation, fears of an impending recession seem to be plaguing the market sentiment.

Further, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has caused disruptions to the supply chain, is also adding fuel to inflation woes. With no immediate solution in sight, these factors are expected to keep clouding the investment world and add to market uncertainties.

Against this backdrop, although difficult, investors can still stay afloat in a highly volatile market and defensively position their portfolios for the remaining half of 2022. By using TipRanks, we have shortlisted two stocks from defensive sectors like healthcare and utility, which flaunt a strong upside potential and a beta of less than one.

AbbVie (NASDAQ:ABBV

Abbvie is a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, which commands a market cap of $271.78 billion. It holds a dominant position in immunology, oncology, hematologic, aesthetics, neuroscience and eye care. AbbVie’s acquisition of Allergan in May 2020 has helped it widen and diversify its portfolio offerings and strengthen future growth prospects.

On June 20, BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman reiterated a Buy rating on Abbvie. The Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock based on 10 Buys, 5 Hold and 1 Sell.

Abbvie’s average price target of $162.38 signals that the stock may surge nearly 5.58% from current levels. The stock has a beta of 0.87. Shares have gained 13.1% in the first half of 2022, against the broader healthcare sector’s decline of 8%.

TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers are 91% Bullish on Abbvie, compared to the sector average of 71%. Abbvie offers an attractive dividend yield of 3.52%.

Exxon Mobil (NASDAQ:XOM)

Exxon Mobil engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. Upstream, Downstream and Chemical are the three main segments of the company.  The energy company has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion.

On June 30, Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott reiterated a Buy rating on XOM.

The Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock based on 11 Buys and 4 Hold. Exxon Mobil’s average price forecast of $105 signals that the stock has upside potential of 19.9% from current levels. The stock has a low beta of 0.40. Shares have gained 37.8% in the first six months of 2022, which compares favorably with the broader utility sector’s gain of 1.4%.

TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers are 89% Bullish on Exxon Mobil, compared to the sector average of 72%. Exxon Mobil has a high dividend yield of 4.01%.

Key Takeaway

While Abbvie operates in a sector that is resilient to inflation, Exxon Mobil’s utility sector provides stability and strong dividends. Further, with a beta of less than one and dividend yield of more than 3%, the aforementioned stocks have the potential to give wings to your investment portfolio in the second half of 2022.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

TipRanks News Bites: Making Sense of Factory Orders Report
DAL
LUV
Sandstorm Gold Achieves Record Preliminary Revenue; Shares Slip
SAND
Sainsbury’s faces investor showdown over wages for workers
GB: SBRY
Budget airline Ryanair soars again as passenger demand rebounds
NDX
Here’s Why Tesla Is Idling Production in China & Germany
TSLA
Here’s How AstraZeneca Is Gearing up against Lymphoma
AZN
Nio Stands Strong as Q2 Deliveries Surpass Estimates
NIO
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
FND
QSR
Insiders Dive Out of IBKR As Volumes Begin to Dry Up
IBKR
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 5: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
In this article:
XOM
ABBV

Latest News Feed

TipRanks News Bites: Making Sense of Factory Orders Report
DAL
LUV
Sandstorm Gold Achieves Record Preliminary Revenue; Shares Slip
SAND
Sainsbury’s faces investor showdown over wages for workers
GB: SBRY
Budget airline Ryanair soars again as passenger demand rebounds
NDX
Here’s Why Tesla Is Idling Production in China & Germany
TSLA
Here’s How AstraZeneca Is Gearing up against Lymphoma
AZN
Nio Stands Strong as Q2 Deliveries Surpass Estimates
NIO
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
FND
QSR
Insiders Dive Out of IBKR As Volumes Begin to Dry Up
IBKR
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 5: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX