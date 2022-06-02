tiprankstipranks
In this article:
KO
HOG
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Consumer Goods Stocks with Perfect Smart Score on TipRanks

Story Highlights

With the help of TipRanks’ Smart Score Tool, we bring to you two Consumer Goods stocks that have strong potential to outperform market expectations.

KO
HOG

The market turmoil seems everlasting in 2022, with no sign of relief yet for investors.

Macroeconomic conflicts, supply chain challenges, rising interest rates, record-high inflation, and slumped demand have left investors yearning to save their investment portfolios.

TipRanks’ Smart Score Tool can come to investors’ rescue, helping them make prudent investment decisions.

Based on a number of important factors like analyst ratings, hedge fund activity, insider transactions, and other fundamental and technical indicators, the proprietary tool rates a stock on a scale of 1 to 10. This helps investors sort the valuable from the worthless and make safe investment choices.

Let’s look at two large-cap stocks from the growing consumer goods sector that have a score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)

Headquartered in Milwaukee, U.S., Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. With a market capitalization of $5 billion, the company’s shares have lost 30% in the last year.

On April 27, the company had reported better-than-expected revenues for the first quarter of 2022. Revenues jumped 5% to $1.5 billion and surpassed analysts’ estimates of $1.31 billion. However, GAAP EPS declined 14% year-over-year to $1.45 but was a cent shy of the analysts’ expectations.

The average HOG’s price target of $49.67 implies 46.74% upside potential from current levels. Harley-Davidson scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Based in Atlanta, U.S., The Coca-Cola Co. offers non-alcoholic beverages, including sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water, sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea, coffee and energy drinks.

With a current market capitalization of around $275 billion, the company has returned 13.6% to the shareholders over the last year, outpacing benchmark indices. In its latest first-quarter results, the company reported upbeat numbers.

The average Coca-Cola price target of $71 implies 12.57% upside potential.

Coca-Cola also scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Concluding Thoughts

Both Coca-Cola and Harley-Davidson have given valuable returns to investors over decades, passing the test of time, and seem to be safe investment bets in these tumultuous times as well.

