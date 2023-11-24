$1,000 in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock a Decade Ago: Worth Pondering?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
$1,000 in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock a Decade Ago: Worth Pondering?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

$1,000 in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock a Decade Ago: Worth Pondering?

Story Highlights

Nvidia stock has defied gravity over the past decade to deliver massive returns. Let’s check how much a $1,000 investment in Nvidia made 10 years ago would be worth now.

Shares of chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have defied gravity to zoom up 13,066.49% over the past decade. This means if you invested in Nvidia 10 years ago, you would end up with a massive profit, as your $1,000 investment would be worth almost $131,664.9 as of November 23, 2023. 

Nvidia’s success can be attributed to various factors, such as innovation, leadership in transformative technology like AI (Artificial Intelligence), and the ability to generate solid earnings and cash flows, being the most prominent ones. While Nvidia shareholders amassed significant gains, Wall Street analysts continued to show faith in the company and maintain a bullish view. Moreover, analysts’ average price target indicates further upside potential in NVDA stock. 

With this backdrop, let’s examine what could boost Nvidia stock higher. 

AI Demand to Propel NVDA Stock Higher

The rapid adoption and deployment of AI across businesses and sectors provides a multi-year and multi-billion-dollar growth opportunity for Nvidia. As Nvidia’s technology is considered the engine powering AI, the company maintains its dominance in that space. Given its leadership and focus on accelerating its product development cycle, Nvidia is poised to generate stellar revenues, supporting the ongoing uptrend in its share price. 

It’s worth noting that Nvidia recently announced its Q3 financial numbers, wherein its top line was up 34% sequentially and more than 200% year-on-year. At the same time, its Data Center revenue came in at $14.5 billion, up 279% year-on-year. What stands out is that the Data Center segment’s revenue exceeded the total sales of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). 

Looking ahead, Nvidia expects to deliver total revenue of about $20 billion (+/-2%) in Q4. This implies its top line will more than triple in the fourth quarter, reflecting benefits from solid demand for both computing and networking. Further, the momentum will likely be sustained in 2024 because of strong broad-based demand for Nvidia’s accelerated computing.

Will Nvidia Reach $1,000?

Wall Street analysts’ average price target indicates NVDA stock could rise 34.90% in 12 months to reach $657.17. Further, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann remains confident about the company’s prospects and expects Nvidia stock to surpass $1,000 to hit $1,100 in price over the next 12 months. 

Further, Nvidia stock has 36 Buys and three Holds, reflecting a Strong Buy consensus rating. 

Bottom Line   

Nvidia has made its investors rich over the past decade. Further, analysts continue to show confidence in the stock and expect it to grow more. Notably, the significant appreciation in NVDA stock has raised concerns over its valuation. Nonetheless, NVDA’s rapid growth and AI leadership indicate that its premium valuation is warranted. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
$1,000 in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock a Decade Ago: Worth Pondering?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >