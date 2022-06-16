10 Penny Stocks with > 1,000% Upside

While penny stocks are highly speculative and risky investments, some of these stocks are associated with small companies and have promising growth prospects. Let us look at ten attractive penny stocks using TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool.
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.