1 Canadian Utility Stock for Fat and Worry-Free Dividend Yield

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

1 Canadian Utility Stock for Fat and Worry-Free Dividend Yield

Story Highlights

Investors can earn a high and reliable yield of about 6.5% with this utility stock. It has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.

Utility companies are known for their resilient dividend payouts. Their rate-regulated assets generate predictable earnings to support consistent dividend payments. Within this sector, investors can consider the Canadian utility company Algonquin Power and Utilities (NYSE:AQN)(TSE:AQN), the parent company of Liberty Utilities. AQN has consistently paid and raised its dividends. Further, it offers a high yield of 6.48% at current price levels. Also, AQN has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.

Here’s Why AQN Is a Solid Dividend Stock

AQN’s rate-regulated business and long-term power purchase agreements in the renewable segment add stability to its payouts. AQN has paid and raised its quarterly dividends for 12 years in a row. Further, its dividends have grown at a CAGR of 10% during that period. 

Through its $12.4 billion, Algonquin Power expects to expand its rate base (value of assets on which it earns a specified rate), drive earnings, and grow its dividends. At its investor day, Algonquin Power announced that it expects the rate base to increase at a CAGR of 14.6% through 2026. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS will grow at a CAGR of 7% to 9% during the same period. 

Its growing earnings will support higher dividend payments. Moreover, AQN’s management is confident that its payout ratio of 80-90% of normalized earnings is sustainable in the long term. 

Is AQN a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, AQN stock is a Moderate Buy based on three Buy, two hold, and one Sell recommendations. Meanwhile, the analysts’ average price target of $13.90 implies 25.68% upside potential over the next 12 months.

TipRanks’ data shows that 2.3% of investors increased their holdings in AQN stock last month. Further, it has a Smart Score of nine out of 10, implying an Outperform outlook.

Bottom Line

Algonquin Power and Utilities’ low-risk business, solid dividend payment history, growing rate base, and visibility over earnings growth make it a solid dividend stock for the long term. Further, its high yield and reliable payouts could help investors earn a worry-free passive income.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
Press ReleasesAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
7d ago
AQN
Algonquin Power upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
AQN
Algonquin Power upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at National Bank
AQN
More AQN Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
Press ReleasesAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
7d ago
AQN
Algonquin Power upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
The FlyAlgonquin Power upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
21d ago
AQN
Algonquin Power upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at National Bank
The FlyAlgonquin Power upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at National Bank
25d ago
AQN
More AQN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >