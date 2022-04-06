Array Technologies Gains 13% Despite Mixed Q4 Results

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares jumped almost 13% during the extended trading session on April 5, after the company delivered mixed fourth-quarter results. However, ARRY issued impressive FY2022 guidance well above analysts’ expectations.

Based in the U.S., Array Technologies is a global leader in manufacturing solar tracking solutions, and also provides services for utility-scale solar energy projects.

Mixed Q4 Results

The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.06 per share, which fell three cents short of analysts’ estimated loss of $0.03.

Positively, revenues jumped 22% year-over-year to $219.9 million and exceeded consensus estimates of $213.82 million.

However, gross margin declined significantly to 4.7% from 19.6% in the year-ago period due to higher raw material and freight costs, partially offset by fixed cost leverage driven by higher sales volumes.

Notably, the company highlighted that it has more than doubled the legacy Array portion from $705 million on December 31, 2020, to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021.

FY2022 Outlook

Based on robust Q4 results, management provided financial guidance for FY2022.

The company forecasts adjusted earnings in the range of $0.55 per share to $0.74 per share, while the consensus estimate is pegged at $0.66 per share. Revenues are forecast to be in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.75 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.

CEO Comments

Array Technologies CEO, Jim Fusaro, commented, “Despite a challenging 2021 it is important to re-iterate that the foundation of Array’s growth remains stronger than ever. This is most evident by the fact that we enter 2022 with $1.8 billion in executed contracts and awarded orders.”

Wall Street’s Take

Following upbeat FY2022 guidance, Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha upgraded Array Technologies from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $18 (70.29% upside potential).

The rest of the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and three Holds. The average Array Technologies price target of $20.38 implies 92.81% upside potential to current levels.

Conclusion

The value-added acquisition of STI combined with the potentially growing Array business should add to the potential upside to the current stock price levels reflected in the upbeat FY2022 guidance.

