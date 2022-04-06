Array Technologies Gains 13% Despite Mixed Q4 Results

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Array Technologies Gains 13% Despite Mixed Q4 Results

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares jumped almost 13% during the extended trading session on April 5, after the company delivered mixed fourth-quarter results. However, ARRY issued impressive FY2022 guidance well above analysts’ expectations.

Based in the U.S., Array Technologies is a global leader in manufacturing solar tracking solutions, and also provides services for utility-scale solar energy projects.

Mixed Q4 Results

The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.06 per share, which fell three cents short of analysts’ estimated loss of $0.03.

Positively, revenues jumped 22% year-over-year to $219.9 million and exceeded consensus estimates of $213.82 million.

However, gross margin declined significantly to 4.7% from 19.6% in the year-ago period due to higher raw material and freight costs, partially offset by fixed cost leverage driven by higher sales volumes.

Notably, the company highlighted that it has more than doubled the legacy Array portion from $705 million on December 31, 2020, to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021.

FY2022 Outlook

Based on robust Q4 results, management provided financial guidance for FY2022.

The company forecasts adjusted earnings in the range of $0.55 per share to $0.74 per share, while the consensus estimate is pegged at $0.66 per share. Revenues are forecast to be in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.75 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.

CEO Comments

Array Technologies CEO, Jim Fusaro, commented, “Despite a challenging 2021 it is important to re-iterate that the foundation of Array’s growth remains stronger than ever.  This is most evident by the fact that we enter 2022 with $1.8 billion in executed contracts and awarded orders.”

Wall Street’s Take

Following upbeat FY2022 guidance, Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha upgraded Array Technologies from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $18 (70.29% upside potential).

The rest of the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and three Holds. The average Array Technologies price target of $20.38 implies 92.81% upside potential to current levels.

Conclusion

The value-added acquisition of STI combined with the potentially growing Array business should add to the potential upside to the current stock price levels reflected in the upbeat FY2022 guidance.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Starbucks Interim CEO Suspends Share Buyback; Stock Down
Sage Jumps on Positive Data from SAGE-718 Trial
NIO Rises on Q1 Delivery Numbers  