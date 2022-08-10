tiprankstipranks
Array Tech Stock Jumped 10% After Hours On Robust Q2
Market News

Array Tech Stock Jumped 10% After Hours On Robust Q2

Story Highlights

Array Technologies’ robust Q2 showing promises to further propel the stock upward. Macro positives for the solar sector also stand to help the company continue its outperformance.

Array Technologies (ARRY) shares jumped 10% in the extended trading session on Tuesday after the company’s second-quarter numbers outperformed estimates. Array offers tracker solutions and services for solar projects.

Boosted by the STI Norland acquisition, revenue surged a whopping 116.2% over the prior year period to $424.9 million, outperforming estimates by ~$88 million. Excluding the acquisition impact Array still achieved organic growth of 79% owing to improved volumes as well as the average selling price. EPS at $0.09 too, comfortably beat consensus by $0.07.

Kevin Hostetler, the CEO of Array remarked, “This substantial growth is a testament to not only Array’s product and service offerings, but also our ability to provide flexible solutions for our customers in a shifting demand landscape while also maintaining a relentless focus on operational execution.”

Impressively, along with the top line growth, the company also achieved an improvement in its gross margin (11%) for the third consecutive quarter on the back of a better contract pricing mix.

Importantly, at the end of June, Array’s total executed contracts and order wins were $1.9 billion, indicating a 110% jump from a year ago levels. Additionally, buoyed by the improving metrics, Array now sees revenue land between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion for the full year of 2022. EPS is anticipated to range between $0.25 and $0.35 during this period.

Is Array Technologies A Good Investment?

Array shares have now climbed 55.1% over the past month, and J.P. Morgan’s analyst Mark Strouse expects this run to continue. The analyst has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock while increasing the price target to $33 from $28. This implies an 80.43% potential upside.

The Street, meanwhile, has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Array and an average price target of $18.18.

While Wall Street is cautiously optimistic, bloggers are Bullish toward Array. Our data dive at TipRanks indicates that 100% of the bloggers tracking Array have a Bullish sentiment on the stock as compared to a sector average of 65%.

Major Macro Positives Are Building Up For Array

After incurring a loss over the last two quarters, Array’s strategic actions, aided by better pricing, are beginning to yield results. Importantly, the recent executive order aimed at domestic clean energy remains a major positive development. As a result, Array expects projects worth ~$240 million to now move forward.

Furthermore, the anticipated passage of the inflation reduction act could offer clarity on the incentive structure for the solar sector.

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

