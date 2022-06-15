Are Hydrogen-Powered Cars Tesla’s Biggest Threat?

It seems that electric cars manufactured by the likes of Tesla (TSLA) are on their way to dominating the auto industry amid global efforts to drop gas-powered vehicles. However, a revolution that could offer a better solution than electric cars is quietly underway. In this video, we discuss whether hydrogen-powered cars might be the ones to win the race to free the world from its dangerous addiction to oil. We will also look at three automakers that have already developed hydrogen cars, and why Toyota (TM) quit the race.