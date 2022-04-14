ArcelorMittal’s HBI Facility Stake Buy Strengthens Decarbonization Efforts

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

ArcelorMittal’s HBI Facility Stake Buy Strengthens Decarbonization Efforts

Global steel and mining company ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has agreed to acquire an 80% stake in Voestalpine’s Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) facility in Texas. The remaining 20% stake will be with Voestalpine. The deal values the Corpus Christi operations at $1 billion.

In tandem with this stake buy, ArcelorMittal has also entered into a long-term off-take agreement with Voestalpine, and will provide an annual HBI volume proportionate to Voestalpine’s stake to its two mills in Austria. The rest of the production will be delivered to existing supply contracts and to ArcelorMittal facilities.

The Texas plant has an annual capacity of two million tonnes of HBI. HBI is a compact form of Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) and overcomes the challenges related to shipping and DRI handling.

Management Weighs In

ArcelorMittal CEO, Aditya Mittal, said, “This is a compelling strategic acquisition for our company. It accelerates both our progression into producing high-quality metallic feedstock for EAFs and our global decarbonization journey. The facility is world-class and is ideally located, with its own deep-water port. There is also unused land on the site which provides interesting options for further development.”

Over the past 12 months, ArcelorMittal has propelled its innovative-DRI strategy. It has announced projects for additional DRI and electric arc furnace (EAF) capacity at its Belgium, Canada, France, and Spain operations for a combined investment of $5.6 billion. The move will help the company lower its carbon emissions by about 19.5 million tons.

Analyst Take

Credit Suisse analyst Carsten Riek has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock while increasing the price target to $50 from $42. Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy rating on the stock based on a Buy and a Hold each. The average ArcelorMittal price target of $50 implies a potential upside of 52.8%.

Closing Note

The transaction highlights ArcelorMittal’s focus on decarbonization as DRI plays a role in decarbonization and the company plans to construct DRI facilities at multiple sites across Europe and Canada.

While the acquired Texas facility presently uses natural gas, it has the potential to completely transition to hydrogen. Importantly, ArcelorMittal aims to lower its CO2 emissions by 25% by 2030 across the group and in Europe by 35% by 2030.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Can Gilead Stock Gain Traction Following FDA Lifting Partial Hold?
More Meta Monetizing: FB Testing New VR Feature
InMode Shows Recovery Despite ‘Conservative’ Earnings Outlook