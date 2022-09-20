Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price Upped at Evercore ISI

The target price for iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been raised at Evercore ISI. Analyst Amit Daryanani has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock while increasing the price target to $190 from $185 today.

Is AAPL a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Overall, despite broader economic jitters, the Street continues to remain positive about the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating alongside an average price target of $183.74. This indicates an 18.94% potential upside for the stock.

Separately, the company is raising prices on its App Store in the Euro Zone and some countries in South America and Asia next month, according to Reuters.

