tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AAPL
All News
Market News

Apple to Test Lockdown Mode to Combat Spyware Attacks

Story Highlights

Apple has launched Lockdown Mode, a new security feature designed to protect iOS users from sophisticated spyware attacks. It is also promising $2 million to people who discover any weakness in the security feature.

In this article:
In this article:
AAPL

Apple (AAPL) plans to begin tests on a new groundbreaking security feature designed to offer additional protection to iOS users. “Lockdown Mode” is the new feature that will protect users at high risk of highly targeted cyber-attacks from private companies and state-sponsored mercenary spyware. In a press release, the tech giant has also confirmed details of a $10 million grant targeting research programs working on such threats.

Lockdown Mode Capabilities

According to the Wall Street Journal, Lockdown Mode will limit certain device functionalities. For instance, it will block any suspicious message attachments on iPhones. Message attachment types other than images will also remain blocked.

Lockdown Mode will also block FaceTime calls from people with whom the user has not been in contact with. In addition, whenever the iPhone is locked, wired connections with any accessory will remain blocked. Citizen Lab Director Ron Deibert expects the new feature to make it difficult for governments and other entities to hack high-risk users.

Apple plans to roll out the feature for testing before widespread release in the fall. After that, the security feature will be part of the operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. It also plans to strengthen Lockdown Mode over time. Conversely, it promises up to $2 million for any researchers who find a weakness in the new security feature.

Apple vs. NSO

The launch of Lockdown comes months after Apple was forced to fix a loophole that Israeli cybersecurity company NSO Group used to infect iPhones using iMessage. According to Citizen Lab, the flaw allowed the cybersecurity firm to carry out a “zero click” attack that does not require people to click any links.

Last year, Apple sued NSO for allegedly deploying malware and spyware that targeted devices used by journalists, activists, academics, and government officials. It has since confirmed a $10 million grant for any damages awarded from a lawsuit filed against the Israeli company. The grant is for organizations that investigate, expose, and prevent highly targeted cyberattacks.

Wall Street’s Take on Apple

The Street is bullish on the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 22 Buys and six Holds. The average Apple price target of $185.05 implies 29.48% upside potential from current levels.

Positive Bloggers’ Opinion

TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers’ opinions are 86% Bullish on Apple, compared to a sector average of 65%.

Key Takeaway for Investors

The unveiling of lockdown mode should make Apple devices more secure at a time when people cherish their privacy and security of their data. Demand for such products should increase which should allow the company to continue to earn higher revenues.

Read the full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps down – how it will affect the UK markets
This Insider Just Lapped up Mesa Laboratories Stock Worth $2M
MLAB
Merck Close to Acquiring Seagen in a $40B Deal
MRK
SGEN
Tesla’s Sale of Made-in-China Vehicles Soars in June
TSLA
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Revives as Insiders up Their Stakes
BBBY
Ben & Jerry’s is Suing Unilever. Here’s Why
UL
FDA Permits Paxlovid Prescription by Pharmacists
PFE
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 7: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
GameStop Woos Investors with Four-for-One Stock Split
GME
In this article:
AAPL

Latest News Feed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps down – how it will affect the UK markets
This Insider Just Lapped up Mesa Laboratories Stock Worth $2M
MLAB
Merck Close to Acquiring Seagen in a $40B Deal
MRK
SGEN
Tesla’s Sale of Made-in-China Vehicles Soars in June
TSLA
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Revives as Insiders up Their Stakes
BBBY
Ben & Jerry’s is Suing Unilever. Here’s Why
UL
FDA Permits Paxlovid Prescription by Pharmacists
PFE
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 7: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
GameStop Woos Investors with Four-for-One Stock Split
GME