In this article:
AAPL
AAPL
All News
Market News

Apple to Boost Purchasing Power of its Users

Story Highlights

Apple offers Buy Now, Pay Later option. It will be interesting to see how the new feature will attract more customers.

In this article:
In this article:
AAPL

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) plans to offer a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) option along with its iOS 16 system update, a report published by StreetInsider.com said.

Known as Apple Pay Later, the feature will be available through the Apple Wallet app. By using the BNPL feature, Apple users will be able to divide their interest-free payments into four equal parts that are payable over a period of six weeks. The first payment has to be made upfront and thereafter every two weeks.

In its press release, the company said, “Apple Pay Later makes it easy to view, track, and repay Apple Pay Later payments within Wallet. Users can apply for Apple Pay Later when they are checking out with Apple Pay, or in Wallet.”

Wall Street’s Take

Following the announcement, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst Katy Huberty said, “The move is a continuation of Apple’s focus on adding personal finance features to the Apple platform, following the 2019 launch of the Apple Card and the March 2022 acquisition of Credit Kudos.”

“The long-term trajectory of BNPL providers remains unchanged: attract consumers that may have more limited access to traditional consumer credit options, and then mature them into more fully established customers, ultimately with a full suite of banking services,” the analyst added.

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 21 Buys and six Holds. AAPL’s average price target of $187.22 implies 25.9% upside potential. Shares have gained 18% over the past year.

Conclusion

The new BNPL service will help Apple expand its personal finance features to attract more customers.

