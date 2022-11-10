Apple Supplier Foxconn Looks at Adjusting iPhone Production

Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) major supplier, Foxconn stated on Thursday that it was adjusting production at its Zhengzhou factory in China, to avoid disruption of holiday orders for Apple’s iPhones.

Foxconn is Apple’s largest supplier of iPhones and makes up 70% of its iPhone shipments on a global basis.

Foxconn’s Chairman Liu Young-way stated on the supplier’s earnings call, “We will definitely work all out to adjust our production capacity and output, so there is no impact on demand for these two holidays[Chirstmas and Lunar New Year holidays].”

Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant has been amid a strict COVID-19 lockdown as the country looks at curbing rising COVID cases.