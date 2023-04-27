tiprankstipranks
Market News

Apple Pops Up as it Reveals MAU Data

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) revelation of its monthly active users (MAUs) comes as both a rallying cry for investors and a satisfaction for European regulation. The numbers Apple showed off were impressive enough, and investors sent shares up in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Apple revealed that the iOS App Store pulls in 101 million MAUs per month. Meanwhile, the iPadOS App Store pulls in 23 million, with six million for the MacOS and an even million for the tvOS, or Apple TV. Apple Books, podcast subscriptions, and watchOS each had under one million users. Apple was required to divulge these numbers thanks to the Digital Services Act in the European Union. The act requires any company with over 45 million users—and it’s clear Apple is well above that point—to reveal such numbers and offer up data to both researchers and authorities in the region.

Understanding such data will be particularly vital later, especially as Apple branches out into health and wellness operations via a system currently code-named “Quartz.” Giving Apple mental health data might unnerve some, so getting more insight into its sheer numbers of users might be useful going forward. Users would pay a monthly fee for access to Quartz’s mental health services, and it’s just one of the latest ways that Apple incorporates AI tools into its current product line.

Analysts, meanwhile, are very much on board with Apple. With 24 Buy ratings, along with four Holds and one Sell, Apple stock is rated a Strong Buy by analyst consensus. However, with a current average price target of $175.41, it offers a comparatively meager upside potential of 4.18%.

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Tech is Back. 3 ETFs to Invest in the Sector
Stock Analysis & IdeasTech is Back. 3 ETFs to Invest in the Sector
2h ago
ACN
CRM
BTIG medical tech/digital health analyst holds analyst/industry conference call
AAPL
MASI
Wells says Google’s declining TAC ‘potential negative datapoint’ for Apple
AAPL
GOOG
More AAPL Latest News >

