Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains Slightly On Indian Sales

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains Slightly On Indian Sales
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains Slightly On Indian Sales

Story Highlights

Apple notches higher today on the strength of surprisingly brisk sales into India.

There’s an unexpected new bright spot for tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its sales efforts. As is normal, it’s the iPhone leading the way, but where those iPhones are increasingly destined for is what’s catching attention. Apple is up fractionally in Wednesday afternoon’s trading as a result of this.

Turns out there’s a new bright spot for Apple, and that’s the Indian subcontinent. While overall, according to word form Counterpoint’s Monthly India Smartphone Tracker, smartphone shipments to India were basically flat, Apple proved to be a much bigger part of that comparatively static whole than ever. Apple recorded the highest number of shipments into that country it’s ever seen in a quarter, reports note, thanks to a growing interest from Indians in spending more for devices overall. Apple sent 2.5 million units into India, reports note.

And things kept going from there. Not only did Apple recently announce a slate of new items during its “Scary Fast” event, but there are also several new games coming to Apple Arcade coming soon. Plus, there will be another 50 updates coming to current titles to pack in more fun. Things didn’t go exclusively Apple’s way, however; over in London, a planned mass lawsuit against Apple over issues of iPhone batteries—more specifically, issues of defective batteries that were “hidden” in said iPhones—can indeed go forward. Apple had hoped to block that suit before it even started. However, the lawsuit—which may set Apple back as much as $2 billion—can indeed go to trial.

Is Apple Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 22 Buys and nine Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average AAPL price target of $203.35 per share implies 18.03% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains Slightly On Indian Sales
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Should You Buy These 2 ‘Magnificent Seven’ Stocks Ahead of Earnings? Apple and Nvidia in Focus
Stock Analysis & IdeasShould You Buy These 2 ‘Magnificent Seven’ Stocks Ahead of Earnings? Apple and Nvidia in Focus
3h ago
AAPL
NVDA
Will Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hardware Sales Disappoint in Q4?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWill Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hardware Sales Disappoint in Q4?
12h ago
AAPL
PINS, META, or SNAP: Which Social Media Stock is a “Strong Buy”?
Stock Analysis & IdeasPINS, META, or SNAP: Which Social Media Stock is a “Strong Buy”?
15h ago
AAPL
AMZN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >