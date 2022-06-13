Apple Leaks Reveal iPhone 14 Camera Upgrades

Apple (AAPL) is expected to release its 2022 iPhone models in September. The smartphones are expected to feature major camera upgrades as Apple attempts to stir more interest in its flagship product.

The recently concluded WWDC event has offered a preview of the product upgrades Apple plans to release in the future. For example, the company unveiled iOS 16, which will enable multiple new features for the iPhone. Although it continues to face regulatory pressures, even to the point of having to concede to third-party payment processors for dating apps in the App Store, Apple continues to innovate in its most important product category, the iPhone.

Upgrades to the Camera Might Boost Apple Stock

The iPhone 14 models will feature the biggest upgrade to the front camera in years, according to a 9to5Mac report citing respected Apple products analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. For example, the devices are expected to come with a six-part lens in the front camera instead of the five-part lens that Apple has used in existing models.

Additionally, the front camera in the 2022 models is rumored to have an autofocus feature instead of the current fixed-focus camera. The autofocus feature is expected to result in higher-quality photos and videos.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature front camera improvements. However, the more expensive Pro variants are expected to come with additional camera upgrades. For example, Apple is rumored to upgrade the back camera in the iPhone 14 Pro models to a 48-megapixel sensor while retaining the 12-megapixel sensor in the entry-level models.

According to the report, Apple has tapped Sony (SONY), LG Innotek, Genius, Largan, Alps, and Luxshare to supply its camera components for the iPhone 14 models.

These improvements could help the stock reach new highs once the iPhone 14 model is launched.

Wall Street’s Take

On June 9, KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained a Buy rating on Apple stock with a price target of $191, which implies 39% upside potential.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 21 Buys and six Holds. The average Apple price target of $187.22 implies 36.5% upside potential to current levels. Shares have declined 24% year-to-date.

Key Takeaway for Investors

The iPhone business is Apple’s largest revenue source. As Apple operates in a highly competitive smartphone market, feature enhancements such as the rumored camera upgrades that make the iPhone more appealing in the market could help it to at least defend its market share.

