Ahead of WWDC, Goldman Analyst Bullish on AAPL Stock

As Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gears up for the Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC (set to begin on June 5), Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Ng expects the company to provide OS (operating system) updates. In addition, Mike believes that Apple will unveil new MacBooks and a mixed-reality headset. The analyst is bullish about AAPL stock, while his price target of $209 implies 19.1% upside potential from current levels.

In a note dated May 22, Mike Ng said that Apple may announce updates to its OS, including security, performance, and product improvements. However, the analyst is not expecting any “transformative updates” that would drive market share gains and “catalyze outsized upgrade demand.”

In addition, the analyst expects Apple to introduce a number of new MacBooks, including a 15” MacBook Air. Further, the company could also divulge information about its mixed-reality headset.

Commenting on the updates and products, Mike NG said that AAPL’s new OS improvements would strengthen its ecosystem and reduce installed base churn. Further, the new MacBooks could “catalyze an upgrade cycle” with improved PC demand.

In terms of headgear, analysts stated that the AR (Augmented Reality)/VR (Virtual Reality) industry has been disappointing. However, he believes that Apple has the potential to succeed in that space given its large installed base of billions of devices and established developer ecosystem.

Is Apple a Good Buy Now?

Apple stock has gained over 35.41% year-to-date, thanks to the solid demand for iPhones, which achieved a new March quarter record with sales of $51.3 billion. Overall, AAPL delivered a top line of $94.8 billion in Q2, with services revenue reaching an all-time high. Furthermore, its earnings of $1.52 per share came ahead of the Street’s estimates of $1.43.

Its large installed base of devices, solid iPhone demand, momentum in service revenue, and easing supply chain headwinds could continue to drive AAPL’s financials. However, analysts are cautiously bullish about AAPL stock due to economic uncertainty.

Apple stock has received 16 Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $181.70 implies 3.57% upside potential.

