Apple Branches Out into Savings Accounts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Apple Branches Out into Savings Accounts

For a while, tech stock Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) suffered from a perception that it had run out of innovation. With its various iDevices starting to look much the same with each subsequent release, some thought that the days of innovative Apple were gone. Then Apple started offering savings accounts. And investors responded with a kind of mild annoyance, sending the stock down fractionally in Monday afternoon trading.

Yes, Apple now offers savings accounts. Those who hold an Apple Card credit card can now get access to a high-yield savings account, paying a hefty—especially for a savings account—4.15%. Further, the Apple savings account looks like a lot of savings accounts. The accounts require no fees from the holder, nor are there minimum deposits involved or even balance requirements. Though users won’t be able to hold more than the FDIC-insured value of $250,000 in said accounts.

Those who want to withdraw money will be able to do so quickly, simply by requesting a transfer to a bank account linked to the Apple savings account. Apple set up the accounts along with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and notes that the 4.15% offered is close to 10 times the national average. Apple’s service business has been on a tear in recent years, as services like Apple Music, News, and Fitness have seen revenue gain four-fold since 2014.

Meanwhile, the analyst community is still strongly on Apple’s side. With 23 Buy ratings against five Holds and one Sell, Apple stock is rated a Strong Buy. However, with an average price target of $171.16, it offers an anemic upside potential of just 4.15%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GS

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/19/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/19/2023, According to Top Analysts
6h ago
GS
GPN
Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon: Worst of volatility appears ‘behind us’
GS
Goldman Sachs slips 3% to $328.60 after Q1 results
GS
More GS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GS

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/19/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/19/2023, According to Top Analysts
6h ago
GS
GPN
Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon: Worst of volatility appears ‘behind us’
The FlyGoldman Sachs CEO Solomon: Worst of volatility appears ‘behind us’
1d ago
GS
Goldman Sachs slips 3% to $328.60 after Q1 results
The FlyGoldman Sachs slips 3% to $328.60 after Q1 results
1d ago
GS
More GS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >