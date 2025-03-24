Apple (AAPL) Stock Shoots Higher on Launch of New Chinese Green Energy Fund

Shares in Apple (AAPL) climbed higher today as it announced the launch of a new clean energy fund in China despite rising economic and political tensions between President Trump and President Xi.

Expand Chinese Clean Energy

The tech titan said the $99.3 million fund would help drive the expansion of its energy capacity in the region. It aims to support renewable energy projects such as wind and solar energy farms in the early stages of their development widening access to clean energy for businesses, including its suppliers, looking to transition away from fossil fuel.

Apple said it would help its efforts to convert its supply chain to 100% renewable energy by 2030. “Our suppliers in China are driving world-class advances in smart and green manufacturing,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

Managed by global investment firm Schroders the fund will add around 550,000 megawatt hours of wind and solar power generation capacity to China’s power grid each year. That target might even increase as and when investor support grows.

Tense Times Between China and U.S.

This is the second version of the fund which was initially launched in 2018. It shot past all of its targets investing in over 1 gigawatt of wind and solar projects in 14 Chinese provinces.

U.S. tech firms have long been committed to green power and that is continuing despite the return of climate skeptic President Trump to office. Back in December Amazon (AMZN) and Orbital teamed up to use AI technology to decarbonise data centres.

It also comes at a time of huge economic and political tension between China and the U.S. given recent tariff hikes and continued uncertainty over Taiwan. Apple chief executive Tim Cook, who attended the Trump inauguration, has like other tech bosses looked to curry favour with President Trump. But, despite this, he clearly intends to keep a strong relationship with China given Apple’s manufacturing presence there.

