TipRanksStock Market NewsAAPL NewsApple (AAPL) is Likely to Debut a Reality Headset in Early 2023
Market News

Apple (AAPL) is Likely to Debut a Reality Headset in Early 2023

Story Highlights

Apple plans to launch its new headset in the first quarter of next year. The new headset is an indication of the company’s plans to make its presence felt in the Metaverse space.

Consumer electronics giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to bring its first mixed-reality headset to the market in January 2023, according to a tweet by TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo.

What Can Consumers Expect from Apple’s VR Headset?

Apple’s mixed reality headset is expected to offer an immersive experience with consumers having the option to switch seamlessly between Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality modes.

Notably, the new headsets will be powered by a 96W power adapter. Moreover, Kuo believes the headsets will be provided with two processors manufactured by TSMC (TSM), including a 5nm chip and a 4nm chip, and will be priced between $2,000 and $2,500.

Meanwhile, Kuo believes that the new mixed reality headset will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022 and shipments will rise in the first quarter of 2023.

Strong Website Traffic Indicates Apple’s Sustained Growth

Apple’s robust website traffic growth alludes to the fact that the company’s products are witnessing sustained demand growth.

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Apple’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Apple website recorded a 66.72% monthly rise in global visits in June, compared to the same period last year. Moreover, year-to-date, Apple website traffic increased by 58.61%, compared to the previous year.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Is AAPL Still a Good Buy?

Top investors certainly think Apple’s prospects remain bright as they are bulking up on the company’s stock.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Very Positive stance on AAPL. Further, 10.3% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increased their exposure to AAPL stock over the past 30 days.

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys, six Holds, and one Sell. The AAPL average price target of $180.11 implies the stock has an upside potential of 9.2% from current levels. Shares have gained 13.5% over the past year.

Key Takeaways

With the concept of Metaverse gaining traction, Apple’s move to launch its own headset is an indicator of the company’s intentions to establish a strong presence in this space. Although the headset’s expected price is a bit on the higher side, Apple’s strong brand value and product quality are likely to attract consumers to its new offering.

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

