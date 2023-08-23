Apellis (NASDAQ:APLS) Soars After Key Safety Update for Syfovre

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apellis (NASDAQ:APLS) Soars After Key Safety Update for Syfovre
Market News

Apellis (NASDAQ:APLS) Soars After Key Safety Update for Syfovre

Story Highlights

Apellis shares are surging today after it provided a key safety update regarding its eye drug, Syfovre.

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are up nearly 32% in the pre-market session today after the company provided an update about its injection kits and the rare events of retinal vasculitis related to its eye drug, Syfovre.

Syfovre is targeted for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA). In the investigation into real-world safety events, the company observed internal structure variations in the 19-gauge filter included in certain kits. There is no causal relationship between these structural variations and the rare events of retinal vasculitis.

Apellis has now recommended that medical practitioners discontinue the use of any kits that use the 19-gauge filter needle and instead use kits with the 18-gauge filter needle. The company is now exclusively distributing kits with the 18-gauge filter needle.

GA, an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration, is one of the leading causes of blindness globally. The disease affects over five million people across the globe.  

Overall, the Street has a $73.23 consensus price target on Apellis, alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Today’s price gains come after a nearly 53.3% correction in Apellis shares over the past six months.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on APLS

Apellis Provides Updates on Injection Kits and Rare Safety Events with SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection)
Press ReleasesApellis Provides Updates on Injection Kits and Rare Safety Events with SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection)
14h ago
APLS
Apellis Pharmaceuticals call volume above normal and directionally bullish
APLS
Apellis Pharmaceuticals call volume above normal and directionally bullish
APLS
More APLS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on APLS

Apellis Provides Updates on Injection Kits and Rare Safety Events with SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection)
Press ReleasesApellis Provides Updates on Injection Kits and Rare Safety Events with SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection)
14h ago
APLS
Apellis Pharmaceuticals call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyApellis Pharmaceuticals call volume above normal and directionally bullish
9d ago
APLS
Apellis Pharmaceuticals call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyApellis Pharmaceuticals call volume above normal and directionally bullish
12d ago
APLS
More APLS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >