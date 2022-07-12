tiprankstipranks
“Andrew Talks Money” Tweets on the Euro-Dollar Parity

In this article:

Andrew Lokenauth, a renowned finance executive, personal finance expert, and public speaker, recently tweeted about the glaring parity between the Euro and the U.S. dollar.

“The Euro and the US Dollar are finally around 1:1 for the first time in 20 years,” he tweeted, and also quipped that this was an apt time for Americans to plan a European vacation.

Europe has clearly seen the worst impacts of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. Its overdependence on the invading nation for oil and gas supplies has put the entire nation in jeopardy.

Although other nations are facing the brunt of the situation, Europe, in particular, is facing a double-edged sword. On one hand, it cannot negotiate with Russia for imports, and on the other hand, importing oil and gas supplies from other nations will cost a lot.

Notably, the unfavorable macroeconomic environment and fears of a fast-approaching recession are dragging down the values of several global currencies. Nonetheless, the U.S. dollar has been gaining strength during the past couple of weeks after receiving support from the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates by 75 basis points. Investors are fleeing riskier assets and seeking solace in the traditional safe-haven of the U.S. dollar.

However, the European Central Bank (ECB) is finding it difficult to manage the record-high inflation without deepening the economic slowdown. Should Russia’s gas supplies remain subdued well into winter, it would become alarmingly difficult for Europe to withhold a recession.

A culmination of all these factors has resulted in the Euro steadily losing value, inching up slowly to hold an almost equal parity with the U.S. dollar. As mentioned by Andrew, this is the first time in twenty years that both super currencies are trading almost equally. Though it is definitely not a good sign for the European populace, Americans are surely enjoying the hopefully temporary twist.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Rivian Plans Massive Layoffs; Shares Plunge 6%
RIVN
TSLA
Here’s What Delta Expects from Its Q2 Results
DAL
GameStop Bets Big on the NFT Space
GME
Moderna to Develop Booster Shots to Combat Omicron Subvariants
MRNA
London hailed as ‘global fintech capital’ as LSE reviews funding
News Bites: What to Know Before Your Next Trade
C
JPM
Netflix Interviews Candidates to Lead Its Ad-Supported Version
NFLX
Great Bear Royalties to be Acquired for C$200M; Shares Spike
RGLD

