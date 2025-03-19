tiprankstipranks
Market News

Analysts Are Split on Salesforce Stock (CRM)

Story Highlights

Analyst might want to consider buying Salesforce stock, or not, as recent analyst coverage of the cloud data company is split.

Analysts Are Split on Salesforce Stock (CRM)

According to Bank of America analyst Bradley Sills, it’s time for investors to buy Salesforce (CRM) stock. The analyst highlights CRM shares as having the potential for “quality growth at a reasonable price.” He reiterated a Buy rating and a $400 price target, representing a potential 43.51% upside for CRM stock.

Sills points to Salesforce’s Agentforce artificial intelligence (AI) platform as the reason for the bullish stance on the stock. He says this could see 2% incremental growth in the second half of 2025 based on Salesforce Data Cloud. The analyst also notes that Salesforce intends to introduce a new pricing model for Agentforce. This will prevent additional pressure on margins by charging tokens based on problem complexity.

Sills isn’t the only analyst to weigh in on CRM stock recently. Five-star Stephens analyst
Brett Huff initiated coverage of the company yesterday with a Hold rating and a $311 price target, representing a potential 11.58% upside for the shares. While Huff admits Salesforce is right to bet on AI, he points to its reliance on legacy technology as an issue that will affect its growth. The analyst also argues that the company’s AI efforts are already baked into its share price.

CRM Stock Movement Today

CRM stock is up 0.79% on Wednesday after falling 0.72% yesterday. The stock is also down 16.63% year-to-date and 8.55% over the last year. The stock went through a rough period earlier this year when the AI sector was rocked by the DeepSeek reveal. While many companies have recovered since then, CRM isn’t one of them.

Is CRM Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for Salesforce is Moderate Buy based on 30 Buy, eight Hold, and two Sell ratings over the last three months. With that comes an average price target of $375.58, a high of $440, and a low of $243. This represents a potential 34.75% upside for CRM stock.

See more CRM stock analyst ratings

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

