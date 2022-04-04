Blackboxstocks Gains 20% on Strong Revenues & Margins

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Blackboxstocks Gains 20% on Strong Revenues & Margins

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) shares reached the sky closing almost 20% higher on April 1, after the company reported outstanding results for the fourth quarter and full-year of FY2021. Robust membership growth leading to strong revenues and margins drove the results.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels.

Importantly, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second, the company’s web-based software employs “predictive technology” enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) to find volatility and unusual market activity, which may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option.

Strong Q4 Numbers

Notably, revenues jumped 62% year-over-year to $1.69 million and marked the highest-ever quarterly revenue in the company’s history.

On top of that, gross margin improved a whopping 1380 bps to 65.8% in the quarter compared to 52.0% in the prior-year quarter.

However, the company is yet to turn profitable and reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $(891,516) versus $(266,423) reported for the same quarter of 2020.

Looking at the annual figures, total revenue grew 82% year-over-year to $6.1 million, while gross margin improved 540 bps to 69.7% for 2021 compared to 64.3% for 2020.

CEO Comments

Blackboxstocks CEO, Gust Kepler, commented “2021 was a pivotal year for Blackbox. We nearly doubled our revenue from 2020, and we have set our sights on continuing this trajectory in 2022.”

He further added, “Armed with the proceeds from our initial public offering last November, we are focused on growing our core business and continuing to introduce new and innovative products to the market.”

Wall Street’s Take

The stock has picked up a rating from one analyst in the past three months.

Following the impressive Q4 results, Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $4.50 (40.62% upside potential).

Investors Weigh In

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Blackboxstocks, with 2.1% of investors increasing their exposure to BLBX stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Starbucks Interim CEO Suspends Share Buyback; Stock Down
Sage Jumps on Positive Data from SAGE-718 Trial
NIO Rises on Q1 Delivery Numbers  