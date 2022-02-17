Analog Devices Exceeds Q1 Expectations; Shares Up 4%

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Analog Devices Exceeds Q1 Expectations; Shares Up 4%

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) gained 4% to close at $168.34 on February 16, after the company announced huge earnings and modest revenue beat.

ADI is an American semiconductor company that manufactures analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits used in electronic equipment. ADI stock has gained 8.5% over the past year.

The company’s Board of Directors even increased the company’s quarterly cash common dividends by 10% to $0.76 per share, translating to a $3.04 per share annual dividend. The increased dividend is payable on March 8, to shareholders on record as of February 25.

Solid Results

ADI’s Q1 revenue advanced 72% year-over-year to $2.68 billion and marginally surpassed Street estimates of $2.6 billion.

Moreover, Analog’s adjusted earnings leaped 35% year-to-year to $1.94 per share, and came in 17 cents higher than analyst estimates of $1.77 per share.

CEO Comments

Happy with the fourth straight quarter of record revenue, ADI President and CEO, Vincent Roche, said, “Through years of strategic investment, both organic and inorganic, we’ve built an unparalleled performance-leading portfolio equipped to capitalize on the increasing demand surrounding secular megatrends such as automation, electrification, and advanced connectivity… With higher bookings and backlog as well as additional capacity investments, I am confident we will sustain this level of performance throughout 2022.”

Q2FY22 Outlook

Based on the ongoing business momentum, ADI guided for second-quarter revenue to fall in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Q2-adjusted earnings are expected to fall between $1.97 per share and $2.17 per share, significantly higher than the consensus of $1.84 per share.

Analysts’ View

Responding to Analog’s solid results, Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $220, implying 30.7% upside potential to current levels.

Gerra is optimistic about the stock’s performance as he believes that, “Analog Devices has traditionally been a premium defensive name notably in downturns, while the acquisitions of Linear Tech and Hittite have further improved company’s fundamentals, barriers of entry and breadth of product mix.”

Moreover, the analyst believes that the stock trades at an attractive multiple of <16x of his above consensus FY23 earnings per share estimates, making it a good investment.

Overall, the ADI stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys and 3 Holds. The average Analog Devices price target of $208.41 implies 23.8% upside potential to current levels.

News Sentiment

According to TipRanks data, the News Score for Analog Devices is currently Very Positive based on 57 articles over the past seven days, at the time of writing. 100% of the articles have a Bullish Sentiment compared to a sector average of 66%, while 0% of the articles have a Bearish Sentiment compared to a sector average of 34%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
U.S. Regulators Probe Wall Street Firms for Block Trades – Report
Upstart Gains 23% on Phenomenal Q4 Results and Beat
ZoomInfo Drops 12% Despite Beating Q4 Expectations