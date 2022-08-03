tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Amid Rising Costs, Starbucks Posts Encouraging Q3 Earnings Results

Story Highlights

The coffee giant pleased investors with decent third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results amid COVID-19 uncertainties and macroeconomic challenges. 

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) has reported encouraging earnings results for the fiscal third quarter (ended July 3, 2022) amid rising costs. Following the results, shares of the company rose 1.8% in Tuesday’s extended trading session.

SBUX’s Results in Detail

The coffee giant’s adjusted earnings declined to 84 cents per share in the third quarter from 99 cents per share a year ago. However, the metric surpassed the analysts’ estimate of 77 cents per share.

Revenues for the reported quarter came in at $8.15 billion, up 8.7% year-over-year, in line with analysts’ expectations. The metric also includes an adverse foreign currency translation impact of 2%. The upside in the company’s revenues was driven by continued strength in customer demand despite high inflation levels.

Segment-wise, the company’s net revenues for the North America segment rose 13% over the prior year to $6.1 billion in the reported quarter. The upside was majorly led by a 9% year-over-year rise in company-operated comparable store sales, an 8% jump in average tickets from the prior year, and a 1% year-over-year rise in transactions. The U.S. region witnessed net new store growth of 2% over the prior year and strength in its licensed store sales.

Revenues of the International segment declined 6% year-over-year to $1.6 billion in the third quarter. The downside was majorly due to COVID-19 restrictions in China and adverse currency movements.

The Channel Development segment saw a 16% year-over-year rise in net revenues to $479.7 million. The upside was led by strength in the Global Coffee Alliance and ready-to-drink business.

The company’s operating margin contracted 400 basis points to 15.9%, largely due to inflationary pressures, higher spending on labor, and COVID-19 restrictions in China. However, favorable pricing in North America and leverage across markets outside of China partially lowered the burden on its margins.

Key Business Highlights

Starbucks opened 318 net new stores globally in the fiscal third quarter, with the total rising to 34,948 stores. Starbucks had 51% company-operated and 49% licensed stores as of the end of the third quarter. Global store growth came in at 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company’s stores are mostly concentrated in the U.S. and China regions and account for 61% of Starbucks’ global portfolio.

Starbucks’ global comparable-store sales jumped 3% year over year. The upside was witnessed on the back of a 6% rise in average tickets, partially offset by a 3% dip in comparable transactions.

The company’s Active Starbucks Rewards loyalty program widened to 27.4 million active members in the United States, up 13% on a year-over-year basis.

Due to the macroeconomic challenges and COVID-19 uncertainties, the company has suspended its financial guidance for the rest of the fiscal year.

Moving on, Starbucks is expected to pay a cash dividend of 49 cents per share on August 26, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022.

Rising Costs, Union Concerns Burden Starbucks

Starbucks is struggling with increased employee wages, supply costs, and other inflationary pressures, which are putting pressure on its financials. These factors have dented the store-level profit in the reported quarter.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the Starbucks Workers United union, which is responsible for organizing baristas, was not happy with the coffee giant increasing wages for just the employees of nonunion stores. In response to this, the union is now ready to give away their bargaining right over the new wages and has requested the company to raise the wages of baristas under the unionized stores.  

On TipRanks, SBUX Stock Has a Moderate Buy Rating

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and nine Holds. Starbucks’ average price target of $91.55 signals that the stock may surge nearly 9.4% from current levels. Shares of the company have lost 27.4% so far this year.

Bloggers Are Bullish, but Hedge Funds Are Selling SBUX Stock

According to TipRanks, financial bloggers are 78% Bullish on SBUX, compared to the sector average of 66%.

However, TipRanks data shows that hedge funds are Very Negative about the company, as they sold 6.8 million shares of SBUX stock in the last quarter.

Concluding Thoughts

Even though the coffee giant is recovering from the pandemic blows, rising wage and supply expenses remain a concern for the company. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 uncertainties and a tough macroeconomic environment, the company may continue to face operational challenges for the rest of the year.

Read full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SBUX

Market NewsSupermarkets, Grocers & Restaurants Face the Brunt of Rising Crimes in the U.S.
15d ago
KR
MCD
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 18: What You Need to Know
BA
GS
Competition & Crime Are Creating Roadblocks for Starbucks
SBUX
More SBUX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SBUX

Market NewsSupermarkets, Grocers & Restaurants Face the Brunt of Rising Crimes in the U.S.
15d ago
KR
MCD
Market NewsStock Market Today – Monday, July 18: What You Need to Know
16d ago
BA
GS
Market NewsCompetition & Crime Are Creating Roadblocks for Starbucks
16d ago
SBUX
More SBUX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

B.Riley Shares on the Upmove as Insiders Remain Positive
RILY
Why Are DraftKings Shares Trending Higher?
DKNG
Yum’s Q2 Results Fall Short of Expectations on Russia Exit
YUM
Airbnb’s Outstanding Q2 Results Fail to Cheer Investors
ABNB
Moderna Up 5% in Pre-Market on Impressive Q2 Results
MRNA
Why are Canopy Growth Shares Trending Higher?
CGC
TLRY
Stingray’s Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates but Rise Year-over-Year
Yglesias Opens Fire on Musk’s China Bond on Twitter
TWTR
More Market News >