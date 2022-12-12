Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Buy Horizon for $26B in its Largest-Ever Deal

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Buy Horizon for $26B in its Largest-Ever Deal

Story Highlights

Amgen has reportedly agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics in a transaction valued at about $26 billion, marking the largest-ever deal for the biotechnology company.

Biotechnology company Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has agreed to acquire Ireland-based Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) in a deal valued at about $26 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. In what could be the largest-ever deal for Amgen, it offered $116.5 per Horizon share, reflecting a premium of around 20% compared to Friday’s closing price of $97.29. The deal is not confirmed yet and could be delayed or fall apart.  

Amgen went ahead with the deal after French pharma company Sanofi (SNYNF) announced on Sunday that it no longer intends to make an offer for Horizon, saying the “transaction price expectations do not meet our value creation criteria.” Prior to Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) unit Janssen Global Services backed out of the deal earlier this month.

Horizon’s stock has rallied nearly 24% since November 29, the day the company announced that it was in preliminary discussions with Amgen, Janssen Global Services, and Sanofi for a potential acquisition. Horizon is focused on developing medicines that address rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Horizon has a strong portfolio of drugs, especially its thyroid eye disease treatment Tepezza. It generated sales of $3.2 billion in 2021, reflecting a growth of 47%.

Meanwhile, Amgen is strengthening its portfolio through organic development and strategic acquisitions. In October 2022, Amgen acquired ChemoCentryx, a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders, and cancer, for about $3.7 billion.  

Is Amgen a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street is currently sidelined on Amgen stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, eight Holds, and four Sells. The average AMGN stock price target of $261.64 implies a possible downside of 6.1% from current levels. Shares have rallied 24% year-to-date.  

Disclosure  

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMGN

Cytokinetics initiates Phase 1 clinical study of CK-3828136
The FlyCytokinetics initiates Phase 1 clinical study of CK-3828136
5d ago
AMGN
CYTK
Horizon Therapeutics price target raised to $110 from $90 at Piper Sandler
JNJ
SNY
Amgen price target raised to $310 from $300 at Oppenheimer
AMGN
More AMGN Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMGN

Cytokinetics initiates Phase 1 clinical study of CK-3828136
The FlyCytokinetics initiates Phase 1 clinical study of CK-3828136
5d ago
AMGN
CYTK
Horizon Therapeutics price target raised to $110 from $90 at Piper Sandler
The FlyHorizon Therapeutics price target raised to $110 from $90 at Piper Sandler
5d ago
JNJ
SNY
Amgen price target raised to $310 from $300 at Oppenheimer
The FlyAmgen price target raised to $310 from $300 at Oppenheimer
6d ago
AMGN
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >