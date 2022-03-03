American Eagle Outfitters Expects Earnings Decline; Shares Drop 5.3%

Discover top Russia-Ukraine conflict stocks
Discover stocks with exposure to the Russia-Ukraine conflict
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

American Eagle Outfitters Expects Earnings Decline; Shares Drop 5.3%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) dropped 5.3% on March 2 to close at $21.33, after the company delivered in-line fourth-quarter results and issued a cautious outlook for the upcoming year.

American Eagle Outfitters is a leading global lifestyle, clothing, and accessories retailer. It sells high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products at affordable prices. The company is more than 40 years old and operates under its American Eagle and Aerie brands.

Q4 Numbers

Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share were in-line with the consensus estimate. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share for the prior-year period.

Meanwhile, revenues jumped 17% year-over-year to $1.51 billion, but were modestly short of consensus estimates of $1.52 billion.

The increase in revenues reflects a surge in Aerie revenue and American Eagle revenue, growing 27% to $428 million and 11% to $1.04 billion, respectively.

For the full year 2021, AEO crossed the milestone $5 billion mark in total revenues for the first time ever.

Cautious FY2022 Outlook

Given various macro uncertainties and structural improvements to the business, the company provided a cautious outlook for FY2022.

The company anticipates an earnings decline in the first half of the year followed by an expected recovery in the second half, mainly due to continued freight pressures and the fade out of federal stimulus.

For the full year, the company forecast operating profit to be in the range of $550 to $600 million.

CEO Comments

AEO’s CEO, Jay Schottenstein, commented, “We entered 2022 a stronger company, supported by our powerful brands, a proven strategy, improved discipline and strategically advantaged operations.”

Further cautioning, he added, “While the macro environment remains challenging and we are taking this into account in our plans for the year, we expect our results to still reflect meaningful progress versus prior years, setting a new base-line for profitability.”

Analysts Recommendation

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 6 Buys and 2 Holds. At the time of writing, the average American Eagle price target of $32.13 implies 50.63% upside potential to current levels.

TipRanks’ Smart Score

AEO scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Nordstrom Gains 32% on Stellar Q4 Beat & Upbeat FY22 Outlook
Horizon Therapeutics Delivers Upbeat Results in Q4; Shares Up 6.5%
First Solar Drops 16% on Revenues Miss & Muted Outlook  