tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsAMC NewsAMC CEO Aron Says Kind Words About Cramer on Twitter
Market News

AMC CEO Aron Says Kind Words About Cramer on Twitter

In a #SendAKindWordToJimCramerToday post, CEO Adam Aron of theatre chain AMC Entertainment (AMC), tweeted out kind words about Jim Cramer. “I just had a very positive interview with none other than @jimcramer on CNBC,” Aron quoted.

Cramer, who is the host of Mad Money on CNBC and the head of the CNBC Investing Club, is known for giving stock recommendations and sharing his views on companies.

Lately, however, the investment guru has drawn a lot of flak for his wrong calls and for presumably pumping stocks. People have started taking the opposite stance from his calls and shorting the stocks that he recommends since most of his views are wrong.

As customary, Aron was on CNBC to discuss the results of the theatre chain, during which Cramer stated that “the Apes hate me.” Apes are retail investors who are highly bullish on trending stocks that are heavily shorted, and AMC has been one of the favorite meme stocks since 2021. Aron even went on to tweet that Cramer has always been fair to AMC and himself and that the Apes too must “kiss and make up.”

Well, Aron’s request did not go well with the “Apes.” A majority did not agree with Aron’s idea of giving Cramer a second chance, while a few even noted that Cramer has constantly bashed AMC and has never been on their side.

Meanwhile, AMC surprised investors with a special dividend announcement on August 5 after posting mixed second-quarter results, which beat earnings but missed revenue expectations. AMC said it will give out one AMC Preferred Equity unit for each Class A common stock held. The AMC preferred units will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “APE.” Shares jumped nearly 19% on the news.

What was AMC’s Highest Stock Price?

AMC stock hit an all-time high of $62.55 in June 2021 at the peak of the meme stock frenzy, which is a whopping 182% higher than the current price. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 16.4% so far this year.

On TipRanks, AMC has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on two Buys versus three Holds. The average AMC Entertainment price target of $5.67 implies a whopping 74.4% downside potential to current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMC

Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Undervalued Semiconductor Stocks to Consider
1M ago
AMC
INTC
AMC’s Growth Prospects Make It Worth Considering Again
AMC
Gasparino Takes a Dig at AMC Apes on Twitter
AMC
More AMC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMC

Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Undervalued Semiconductor Stocks to Consider
1M ago
AMC
INTC
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMC’s Growth Prospects Make It Worth Considering Again
1M ago
AMC
Market NewsGasparino Takes a Dig at AMC Apes on Twitter
2M ago
AMC
More AMC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Barrick Gold Rises on Solid Q2 Performance
GOLD
Amazon Is All Set to Acquire iRobot
AMZN
IRBT
Coinbase Stock: Here’s What to Expect Tomorrow
BLK
COIN
Palantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.
PLTR
Why Is CVS-Signify Deal a Win-Win for Both?
CVS
SGFY
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
IS
BYD
This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock
PLAG
Musk Notoriously Challenges Twitter CEO on Twitter
TWTR
More Market News >