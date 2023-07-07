Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) iRobot Deal in Jeopardy

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) iRobot Deal in Jeopardy

Story Highlights

Amazon’s pending acquisition of robotic vacuum maker iRobot is in jeopardy as it faces intense scrutiny from the European Commission.

Global e-commerce giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is once again being scrutinized for anti-competitive behavior with its planned $1.7 billion purchase of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT). The European Commission is opening a full-fledged investigation into the buyout, citing concerns of a monopolistic nature and further strengthening Amazon’s position as an online marketplace. The commission will decide the fate of the deal by November 15, 2023. IRBT stock has gained 12.1% in the past year following the acquisition announcement.

Regulator’s Concerns Cast Doubt on Pending Deal

Amazon has its eyes set on iRobot’s smart vacuum cleaner, Roomba, which is one of the few competitive products in a market crowded with Chinese offerings. The EU worries that Amazon can leverage its marketplace power to direct users’ searches to Roomba, proving a disadvantage to other players who market similar products on the e-portal.

Moreover, Amazon will get access to iRobot’s consumer data, which has been a concern for regulators worldwide, as big data companies can use such data to their advantage. Should the EU be successful in proving its concerns true, the European watchdog will block the deal.

Amazon announced the iRobot acquisition in August 2022 and is awaiting regulatory approval from several nations. In June 2023, the U.K. regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), gave its unconditional nod to the deal. On the other hand, a report by Politico in March 2023 claimed that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was mulling over whether to challenge Amazon’s iRobot deal. The FTC is worried that Amazon may indulge in “deceptive advertising” under the “Amazon Choice” label for the robotic vacuum cleaner product category.

Is AMZN a Buy Right Now?

Despite several lawsuits and competition in the tech space, Wall Street remains highly optimistic about AMZN stock. On TipRanks, out of the top 29 analysts who recently rated AMZN, 28 have given it a Buy while only one has given it a Hold rating.

Top Wall Street analysts are those awarded higher stars by TipRanks Star Ranking System. This is based on an analyst’s success rate, average return per rating, and statistical significance (number of ratings). Based on these views, Amazon commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. Also, the average Amazon.com price forecast of $141.57 implies 10.3% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, year-to-date, AMZN stock is up 49.6%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

If You Like JEPI, You’ll Love This ETF with an 11.8% Yield
Stock Analysis & IdeasIf You Like JEPI, You’ll Love This ETF with an 11.8% Yield
7h ago
NDX
PEP
MELI Stock Plunges despite New Analyst Praise
AMZN
BABA
Tech Stocks Roared Back in 1H23; Will the Bull Run Sustain in 2H?
AMD
NDX
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

If You Like JEPI, You’ll Love This ETF with an 11.8% Yield
Stock Analysis & IdeasIf You Like JEPI, You’ll Love This ETF with an 11.8% Yield
7h ago
NDX
PEP
MELI Stock Plunges despite New Analyst Praise
Market NewsMELI Stock Plunges despite New Analyst Praise
13h ago
AMZN
BABA
Tech Stocks Roared Back in 1H23; Will the Bull Run Sustain in 2H?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTech Stocks Roared Back in 1H23; Will the Bull Run Sustain in 2H?
1d ago
AMD
NDX
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >