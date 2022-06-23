tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
MO
All News
Market News

Altria Stock Plunged Over 9%; Here’s Why

Story Highlights

The continuous FDA inquiry into tobacco products is causing Altria’s shares to decline. As a result, analysts seem cautious about the stock.

In this article:
In this article:
MO

Tobacco company Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) offers cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States.

The cigarette giant projects strong profitability prospects and less volatility in the current uncertain market as it is a provider of necessities in the consumer staples sector and has strong pricing power.

However, Altria’s valuation and financials have been impacted by a number of negative news stories. It lost more than 9% at Wednesday’s close following a Wall Street Journal article about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) proposed ban on Juul Labs’ vape products. 

According to the report, the FDA is on the verge of banning Juul e-cigarettes from the U.S. market. The move is expected to be a strong blow to Altria’s financials as the cigarette giant holds a 35% stake in Juul, which it acquired for $12.8 billion at the end of 2018. As of March 31, 2022, the value of the stake stood at $1.6 billion. 

In April, the FDA also proposed its plan to ban menthol cigarettes, which account for one-fifth of the company’s operating profit. Additionally, the FDA declared earlier this week that tobacco companies must reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes sold in the country to non-addictive levels.

Furthermore, Philip Morris International’s (PM) plans to sell smokeless tobacco products in the U.S. added to investor concerns. 

Official Comments 

Altria commented, “We believe tobacco harm reduction is a better path forward. The focus should be less on taking products away from adult smokers and more on providing them a robust marketplace of reduced harm FDA-authorized smoke-free products. Today marks the start of a long-term process, which must be science-based and account for potentially serious unintended consequences.” 

However, no comments were released by Juul. 

Wall Street’s Take 

Considering the news as a surprise and the subsequent sell-off of Altria stock, Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog believes that Altria can sustain with various other options.  

Herzog maintained a bullish stance and a price target of $59 (42.17% upside potential) on the stock. 

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell. The average Altria price forecast of $55.25 implies 33.13% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 5.01% over the past year. 

Conclusion 

At the current level, despite strong fundamentals, investors might be cautious about the stock due to the ongoing regularization in the cigarettes industry and its outcome. 

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained
NDX
SPX
Why Did Kohl’s Plunge Nearly 12% Yesterday?
KSS
Why Did Moderna Share Gain 7.6%?
MRNA
Inside Meta Platforms’ and Lowe’s Metaverse Moves
LOW
META
Coinbase, Applied Blockchain Rise as Bitcoin Hovers At $20K
BTC
ETH
How Will Biden’s Attack on Cigarettes Impact Altria Group?
MO
PM
Credit Suisse Resorts to Legal Loophole to Overturn $607M Settlement
CS
Here’s What Insider Trading Tells About Cogent Biosciences
COGT
WELL Health to Acquire INLIV for $1.85M, Creating Shareholder Value
In this article:
MO

Latest News Feed

Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained
NDX
SPX
Why Did Kohl’s Plunge Nearly 12% Yesterday?
KSS
Why Did Moderna Share Gain 7.6%?
MRNA
Inside Meta Platforms’ and Lowe’s Metaverse Moves
LOW
META
Coinbase, Applied Blockchain Rise as Bitcoin Hovers At $20K
BTC
ETH
How Will Biden’s Attack on Cigarettes Impact Altria Group?
MO
PM
Credit Suisse Resorts to Legal Loophole to Overturn $607M Settlement
CS
Here’s What Insider Trading Tells About Cogent Biosciences
COGT
WELL Health to Acquire INLIV for $1.85M, Creating Shareholder Value