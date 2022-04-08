Alphabet’s Drones Take Flight in Texas

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Alphabet’s Drones Take Flight in Texas

Tech giant Alphabet’s (GOOGL) ambitious drone delivery service unit, Wing, took its first flight in Texas, the U.S. on April 7. Wing is successfully running operations in Australia and Finland, with almost 200,000 commercial drone deliveries carried out in Australia.

The first round of commercial deliveries will be launched in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with “service to tens of thousands of suburban homes in the City of Frisco and Town of Little Elm,” CEO Adam Woodworth said.

Wing is going to start delivering health and wellness products, ice cream, prescription pet medications, and first aid kits. It has tie-ups with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Blue Bell Creameries, easyvet, and Texas Health for the same.

Wing has placed its drones at a local Walgreens store parking area. In the U.S. this will be Wing’s first-of-a-kind delivery service directly operated by a partner. Customers will be able to order from 100 items, which include over-the-counter medicines and everyday essentials from Walgreens. Wing is positive about this third-party delivery model, which will enable businesses to reach their customers more efficiently compared to road delivery.

Moreover, for deliveries of other items, Wing is hosting a mixed-use development in Frisco, Texas, that will be operated by Wing employees.

However, drones come with their limitations. Wing’s drones have a speed of 65 miles per hour and can carry up to 3.3 pounds of items, with a range of around 12 miles per trip. Wing claims that drones can typically deliver goods within ten minutes.

Wing drones weigh approximately 10 pounds and are four feet long, with a wingspan of over three feet. In a typical drone delivery, the hovering drone drops down delivery lines to the person standing in the holding area, who then attaches the goods to the line. The line is then reeled up by the drone, which the flies off to the destination for delivery. The parcel is dropped off by reeling it down the line and is unhooked automatically.

Although the drones are autonomous, meaning they navigate the route themselves, they are overseen by human pilots. For Wing, the pilots overseeing the Texas operations are based in California and Texas.

Wing has received an air carrier certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, and has received permission to operate in Frisco and Little Elm. The company has also applied for design and component parts approval with the FAA to scale its operations. After successfully launching operations in Texas, Wing aims to expand its services in other parts of the U.S.

Attractiveness of Delivery Drones Market

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the global delivery drone market is set to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% between 2022 and 2027, with North America being the largest market and Asia Pacific being the fastest-growing market.

Major players include Deutsche Post DHL Group, Amazon (AMZN), United Parcel Service (UPS), and Zipline. Other major players in healthcare, logistics, and food delivery are entering the market, attracted by its effectiveness and zero-emission qualities.

Similarly, a Fortune Business Insights report showcases that the drone package delivery market in North America is set to reach $31.2 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 53.9% between 2021 and 2028.

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the appeal of the market, with companies making contactless deliveries of medical tools, medicines, and vaccines. Furthermore, companies are making heavy investments in the segment, attracted by the sheer size of the market and its efficiency with last-mile delivery. The only challenge remains that drones have weight and distance limitations, and companies are focused on innovating ways to increase both with newer models and regulations in place.

Alphabet Stock Prediction

With 30 unanimous Buys, the Wall Street community has awarded GOOGL stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average Alphabet price target of $3,490 implies 28.4% upside potential to current levels. Its shares have lost 6.3% year-to-date amid broader tech sell-off, and gained 20.8% over the past year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Bed Bath & Beyond Boards Kroger’s Ship
Levi Strauss Rises on Upbeat Q1 Results
Toyota to Develop Cheap Self-Driving Cars