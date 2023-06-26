Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Google’s YouTube Turns to Gaming to Boost Revenue

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Google’s YouTube Turns to Gaming to Boost Revenue

Story Highlights

Google’s YouTube is trying its luck in the gaming arena with the launch of “Playables.” The product is still in the internal testing phase and could be rolled out to consumers as soon as it proves worthy.

Tech behemoth Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) unit, Google, is reportedly conducting tests for a new gaming product on its video streaming platform YouTube to boost revenue. The feature, titled “Playables,” will enable gaming enthusiasts to play video games directly on desktops as well as mobile devices running on Android and iOS systems, a Wall Street Journal report stated.

The report referred to an internal document within Google’s unit that invited employees to test the product on YouTube and gain constructive feedback on its functioning and gaming experience. Currently, Playables is running simple games such as the brick arcade game, Stack Bounce. Once the company is satisfied with the product’s performance, it will be launched to the public with a larger array of games and an improved user experience. The document did not state how Google will generate revenue from “Playables.” Alphabet usually follows this practice of testing new products internally and improvising before releasing them to the general public.

YouTube Struggles with Declining Ad Revenues

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan is concerned about the declining advertising revenues earned from a lull in advertising spending on its platform. Globally, advertising spending has taken a setback as companies try to navigate the challenging macro backdrop with structural changes and headcount reductions. With this backdrop, Mohan is trying to come up with newer avenues to boost revenue and attract a larger consumer base. Even so, the gaming industry has also faced a slowdown recently compared to the pandemic-era gaming boom when home-bound consumers turned to online gaming and other channels of in-house entertainment.  

Data from Statista, an independent research firm, shows that the global revenue from the video game market is expected to reach $384.90 billion this year. Further, the revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89% to reach $521.60 billion by 2027, with the majority of the contribution coming from mobile games. The figures display the sheer size and attractiveness of the video game market, and no wonder YouTube is vying to gain a share in the burgeoning space.

Is It Good to Buy Google Shares?

On TipRanks, GOOGL commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 28 Buys and three Hold ratings. The average Alphabet Class A price forecast of $131.48 implies 7.5% upside potential from current levels. This is over and above the 37.3% gain by GOOGL stock in 2023, thanks to the overall bullishness of the tech sector.

Moreover, investors looking for the most accurate and most profitable analyst for GOOGL could follow Doug Anmuth from JPMorgan. Copying his trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 87% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 24.03% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Why Invest in S&P 500 ETFs? Diving Into SPY, VOO, and IVV
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Invest in S&P 500 ETFs? Diving Into SPY, VOO, and IVV
2d ago
IVV
SPX
Jacob Devlin returns to Google after leaving for OpenAI, Information says
GOOG
These 3 AI-Savvy FANGMA Stocks are Still Strong Buys, Say Analysts
AMZN
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Why Invest in S&P 500 ETFs? Diving Into SPY, VOO, and IVV
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Invest in S&P 500 ETFs? Diving Into SPY, VOO, and IVV
2d ago
IVV
SPX
Jacob Devlin returns to Google after leaving for OpenAI, Information says
The FlyJacob Devlin returns to Google after leaving for OpenAI, Information says
3d ago
GOOG
These 3 AI-Savvy FANGMA Stocks are Still Strong Buys, Say Analysts
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese 3 AI-Savvy FANGMA Stocks are Still Strong Buys, Say Analysts
3d ago
AMZN
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >