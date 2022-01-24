Ally Financial Q4 Results Exceed Expectations; Street Says Buy

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Ally Financial Q4 Results Exceed Expectations; Street Says Buy

Digital financial services company Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The strong results were driven by the growth witnessed in adjusted total net revenues.

However, following the earnings, shares of the company plunged more than 5% to close at $46.51 during Friday’s extended trade, which can be attributed to wider market concerns.

Revenue & Earnings

Ally Financial reported adjusted total net revenues of $2.2 billion, a growth of 17% from the prior year. The figure also comfortably outpaced the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. This growth can be attributed to the 27% year-over-year growth witnessed in net financing revenues, which made up almost 76% of the total adjusted net revenues of the company.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02, which denotes a 26.3% growth from the prior year. Moreover, the figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.95.

Other Operating Metrics

The company reported an adjusted tangible book value per share of $38.73 at the end of the quarter, compared to $36.05 reported at the end of the prior year.

However, the company’s adjusted efficiency ratio dropped to 44.4% from the previous year’s figure of 49.8%.

Management Commentary

CEO of Ally Financial, Jeffrey J. Brown, said “We generated the highest total revenue, PPNR and net income levels, added new product capabilities, and surpassed 10 million total customers across the wide array of Ally products. I’m incredibly proud of the 10,400 teammates who operate under a ‘Do It Right’ approach delivering differentiated products and services every day. The success we achieved in 2021 reflects years of focused execution resulting in growing momentum across our businesses and positions us well for continued dynamic operating environments.”

Analyst Ratings

Wall Street’s Top Analysts have awarded Ally Financial a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 9 Buys and 2 Holds. The average Ally Financial price target of $62 implies upside potential of 31.75% from current levels. Shares have gained 19.6% over the past year.

TipRanks Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Ally Financial’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Ally Financial website recorded a 24.27% monthly decline in global visits in December, compared to the same period last year. Moreover, year-to-date, website traffic fell 1.71%, compared to the previous year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Google Appeals to Overturn EU Antitrust Fine of $2.8B
Twitter Launches NFT Profile Pictures
Intel to Invest $20B in Mega Chip Factories in Ohio