tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

All Eyes on Q2 Results as Credit Suisse Looks to Cut Costs

Story Highlights

Credit Suisse’s second-quarter numbers are anticipated on Wednesday. The banking major has missed estimates in the last two quarters and is looking to contain costs in a difficult environment.

Swiss banking major Credit Suisse (CS) continues to see a bumpy 2022. CS fell short of the Street’s expectations in the past two quarters, and its second-quarter numbers on July 27 are keenly anticipated. The company is expected to post a net loss per share of $0.02 for the period. In the year-ago period, it had posted earnings of $0.11 per share, which was well short of the expected $0.24 figure.

Furthermore, according to Reuters, CS is looking to lower its costs, and a senior banker said, “The numbers are catastrophic and the staff morale is low.” The bank’s top rung is looking to put in place a substantial cost-saving plan as its costs are outsized considering potential revenues.

CS has seen a number of recent woes, including the default of Archegos Capital (a loss of $5.5 billion); the resignation of Chairman Antonio Horta-Osario; failure to prevent money laundering; a nearly $500 million settlement in the Tuna bond case; and the collapse of Greensill funds (freezing of $10 billion supply chain funds).

Additionally, in July, the company postponed the launch of its real estate fund amid volatile markets. The wealth manager and investment bank are also looking to cut technology costs while keeping a focus on wealthy customers.

Analysts’ Take on CS

It’s not a surprise then that the bank’s shares have nosedived nearly 45% so far this year and are languishing at 52-week low levels.

In the meantime, 75% of analysts covering the stock have given it a Sell rating, with the consensus being a Moderate Sell. Nonetheless, the average price target of $6.92 indicates a 26.28% potential upside.

Closing Note

The Swiss bank’s road continues to remain bumpy. How it navigates these challenges in an already difficult macro environment remains to be seen.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CS

Press ReleasesCredit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”)
18d ago
CS
GLDI
Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Amount on its Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (ticker symbol “MLPO”).
CS
MLPO
Credit Suisse Resorts to Legal Loophole to Overturn $607M Settlement
CS
More CS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CS

Press ReleasesCredit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”)
18d ago
CS
GLDI
Press ReleasesCredit Suisse Announces Coupon Amount on its Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (ticker symbol “MLPO”).
18d ago
CS
MLPO
Market NewsCredit Suisse Resorts to Legal Loophole to Overturn $607M Settlement
1M ago
CS
More CS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

News Bites: What Does the Week Ahead Hold for Investors?
AAPL
MSFT
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
MP
HKD
Seagate Stock Plunges 8%. Here’s Why.
STX
Repligen Stock Slips on Mixed Insider Signal
RGEN
Gerber’s Tweets Shower Praise on Disney
DIS
With Q2 Revenues Gaining 31%, American Express Raises FY22 Outlook
AXP
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 25: What You Need to Know
AMZN
British Airways’ staff called off strike after company offered an improved deal
Musk Slams WSJ on Twitter about His Alleged Affair with Google Co-Founder’s Wife
TSLA
More Market News >